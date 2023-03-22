King's Lynn Town boss Tommy Widdrington has issued an apology to the club's supporters following an angry confrontation with a home fan after the home defeat to AFC Fylde.

Lynn's boss had to be restrained by his first team coach Mark Hughes after being on the receiving end of what he described as 'vitriolic abuse' from an individual after the 1-0 defeat.

Widdrington was incandescent with rage at the time of the incident and said: “The fans have come out in good numbers on Tuesday night and 99.9 per cent of them have been really, really supportive and I'm really appreciative of it.

A furious Tommy Widdrington points to a King's Lynn Town supporter in the stands after the 1-0 home defeat to AFC Fylde. Picture: Tim Smith (63137681)

"But the one or two that has spoiled it at the end and I reacted to, I apologise to the rest of the public, but not to the person who I reacted to.

"He doesn't want to support us in good and bad times or good and wobbly times, then he doesn't need to support us, it’s his choice.”

Tempers became flared as disappointed Linnets fans – clearly frustrated with the result – made their feelings known toward the manager.

Tommy Widdrington - incandescent with rage - is held back by coach Mark Hughes after the final whistle at The Walks. Picture: Tim Smith (63137679)

Lynn's boss highlighted one supporter, saying “It was one person and everybody around him, once I’d said my piece to him and told him to get out, and not come back, was very supportive of what I’d said, as was everybody behind the goal and then back to here (the tunnel area)," said the Linnets manager.

“We want to be supported by supporters. Everybody can have an opinion, I've got no problem with that. It doesn’t mean I have to listen to it.

"But when you're as aggressive and as vitriolic as he was, and he caught my eye, and that's something you can't do, I'm not going to lay down.

“It was not just to me, to the group as well, and if he wants to come and have an adult chat, when he’s sobered up probably, then I've got no problem with that.”

The defeat leaves Lynn five points behind Fylde, who have two games in hand, and who are now in pole position for automatic promotion.