A drama group is getting in the Halloween spirit with its latest production of a ‘goes wrong’ comedy.

King’s Lynn Operatic and Dramatic Society’s (KLODS) upcoming production of Dracula: The Bloody Truth promises to be a highlight of the Halloween season from October 31 to November 2.

The performances are recommended for 12-year-olds and over and will be held from 7.30pm with a 2.30pm matinee on Saturday at the oldest and “spookiest” working theatre in the country - St George’s Guildhall in Lynn.

The Guildhall theatre in Lynn. Picture: West Norfolk Council

It is set in 1900, and Bram Stoker’s Dracula has been captivating readers for three years. Yet Professor Abraham Van Helsing is far from pleased.

Having witnessed the events firsthand, he understands the real story behind the vampire’s reign of terror.

Determined to set the record straight, Van Helsing, an expert vampire hunter, has assembled a talented ensemble of actors to present the true tale of the vampire who journeyed from Transylvania to Whitby, leaving destruction in his wake.

The cast of Dracula who will be performing at the Guildhall in Lynn

Sharpen your stakes, ready your garlic and join Van Helsing for a comedic theatrical experience like no other this Halloween.

This laugh-out-loud adaptation of Bram Stoker’s classic tale is brought to life in the chaotic style of The Play That Goes Wrong.

The show is a fast-paced and hilarious take on the Dracula story, complete with unexpected mishaps, over-the-top characters, and plenty of spooky surprises.

It's a production that guarantees an evening of entertainment for both horror and comedy fans alike.

Tickets are from £12 and are now available from Lynn’s Alive Corn Exchange Box Office on 01553 764864 or at https://kingslynncornexchange.co.uk/theatre/whats-on/theatre/dracula-the-bloody-truth

