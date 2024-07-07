A festival of archaeology will provide the opportunity to uncover more about Lynn’s hidden history.

True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum will be holding a series of events as part of the Festival of Archaeology 2024, as promoted by the Council of British Archaeology, from July 13 to 27.

The activities will be a “fun and educational” way to find out more about archaeology and what being an archaeologist involves as well as to learn more about long and hidden history of Lynn.

Events will begin with an archaeological tour and talk by Dr Paul Richards and Dr Clive Bond starting at 11am on Saturday, July 13.

The tour will highlight the historical and archaeological points of interest around the town, while the talk will be based on the archaeological finds discovered during a survey of the foreshore.

There will be an opportunity to see the finds and to ask questions over a buffet lunch at the museum.

On Tuesday, July 16, people are also welcome to join True’s Yard on a visit to the new excavation by King’s Lynn Under Siege project, run by David Flintham.

The excavation, which was originally featured on the Great British Dig TV programme, will be located on the northern boundary of the town and should provide exciting new information about the Civil War siege.

Further activities and events that will be held at True’s Yard from July 18 to 27 will include the opportunity to learn how to excavate and record archaeological human skeletal remains, as well as other archaeological finds.

There will also be craft activities including making cave art and prehistoric pottery, as well as Roman, Viking and medieval poos.

Finds from the Docking Heritage Group will also be on display.

For more information and to book any of the events, contact the museum on 01553 770479, email info@truesyard.co.uk or follow True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Reporting by Beatrice Feaviour