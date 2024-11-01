A lecture will introduce people to the man behind the design of a historic, iconic building in Lynn.

On Thursday, November 7, Thoresby College on the South Quay is inviting the public to go along and listen to a lecture about the man who designed the Custom House.

Henry Bell was the genius polymath behind some of the town’s most iconic buildings – some of which are long gone.

The lecture is being held at Thoresby College in King's Lynn. Photo: Google Maps

Born into Lynn’s merchant elite, he grew up to become a talented artist, cartographer, author, architect and local politician.

Go along to the event to hear Kim Leonard celebrate the life and many achievements of Bell.

The lecture will start at 7.30pm and members can join for free and visitors can pay a small charge of £2.50.