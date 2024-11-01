In his weekly, That’s Entertainment column, Andy Tyler looks at some exciting upcoming events…

As half-term week draws to a close I hope readers have enjoyed the entertainment and events that have been held during this holiday period.

Halloween hopefully has passed peacefully, but don’t forget it’s Fawkes In The Walks tonight, with all the fun of the fair from 6pm and the fireworks display from 8pm.

St George's Guildhall in King's Lynn is hosting production of Dracula, the Bloody Truth

An appropriate entertainment for this time of the year is the, no doubt, spooky KLODS production of Dracula, the Bloody Truth, at St George’s Guildhall. Tickets may still be available for performances today and tomorrow. Contact the box office on 01553 764864. The production is recommended for audiences aged 12 and upwards.

Westacre Theatre is soon to present a highly original play entitled: Constellations, exploring the various possibilities of a chance meeting between a quantum physicist and a beekeeper and how their relationship may or may not develop. It is all about quantum multiverse theory, love and honey, apparently!

Sounds intriguing, to say the least, and again, perhaps appropriate for this time of year. Matt Grist and Kirsty Bushell act together for the first time in 25 years since their training days at LAMDA. Performances will be presented on November 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, and 16;

For more details visit: westacretheatre.com

There are just three days left to enjoy a trip to Circus Ginnett, situated by Knights Hill Roundabout, Grimston Road, PE30 3HQ. Performances are today, 3pm and 6.30pm, tomorrow 2pm and 5pm and Sunday, 12pm only. Tickets can be purchased at the door or at: www.circusginnett.com

And so to music. The Cambridge Renaissance Voices present Queen of Heaven- Music for the Virgin Mary from Josquin to Victoria at Lynn Minster, 7.30pm on the evening of Sunday, November 17. Tickets can be bought at the door or booked online: www.cambridgerenaissancevoices.org.uk

For ballet lovers, and all who love Tchaikovsky’s Christmas Ballet: The Nutcracker, performances from The Royal Ballet will be streamed at the Alive Corn Exchange Cinema this December. The dates for your diary are Tuesday, December 17, starting at 7.15pm and Sunday, December 22, starting at 2pm. For tickets contact: 01553 764864.

Christmas is certainly fast approaching, and my book recommendation this week is a short murder mystery novel by the Reverend Richard Coles, just out, entitled: Murder Under The Mistletoe. Murder at Christmas, surely not, Reverend?

Two movies to recommend this week, both released currently, and both starring well-known actors. Small Things Like These stars Cillian Murphy investigating a convent and Heretic starring Hugh Grant. The imprisoning of two missionaries and their fate is the film’s plot. Look out for both films, reviews have been good!

If you are into rock ‘n’ roll, great entertainment is coming soon! Whole Lotta Shakin’ The Shakin Stevens Story starring Rebel Dean will be presented at Lynn’s Alive Corn Exchange from 7.30pm on the evening of Wednesday, November 6.

Rebel with his live band will perform Steven’s greatest hits and this tribute will include rare footage and images, illustrating the artist’s rise to fame. Again, for tickets contact: 01553 764864.

If you enjoy choral music it is not long before the Lynn Festival Chorus will perform Faure’s Requiem and Feel The Spirit by John Rutter. Ben Horden conducts with The British Sinfonietta. What will be a moving concert, no doubt, takes place on the evening of Saturday, November 23, starting at 7pm, St Nicholas’ Chapel being the venue.

I was impressed with The Lay of The Land East Anglian Landscape Now exhibition recently held at The Shakespeare Barn and Fermoy Gallery and also regularly view exhibitions at the Custom House Ground Floor and of course, recommend exhibitions and events held at The GroundWork Gallery, always well worth a visit.

Lastly, if you want to explore and be entertained farther afield there are Music and Literary Festivals being held in Cambridge soon, but if you’re visiting by rail don’t forget to visit Alan and Betsy’s Lynn Station Buffet, recently voted very highly in The World Cup of Stations 2024 Awards!