Free art exhibition at King’s Lynn’s St George’s Guildhall Galleries displays young talent from Springwood, Smithdon, Marshland and St Clement’s high schools
Young artists from across West Norfolk are showcasing their talents this month at a free exhibition.
Open to the public at St George’s Guildhall Galleries in Lynn on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11am to 3pm throughout November, the Odyssey Exhibition features the artwork of secondary school students from across the West Norfolk Academies Trust.
The schools included in this exhibition are Springwood High School in Lynn, Smithdon High School in Hunstanton, Marshland High School in West Walton, and St Clement’s High School in Terrington St Clement.
More than 60 Year 11 and Year 13 students are exhibiting their creative work, which encompasses a wide range of media from paintings and drawings to sculpture, digital art and photography.
Lee Eveson, head of art and photography at Springwood, said: “There is no specific theme, but students respond from a range of starting points for their exam and coursework projects and build this into their own style and practice.
“Even as a 50-year-old artist and teacher, every painting that you start is an adventure.
“Sometimes it’s a trial of wits between you and the artwork, and, as a creative, you are always evolving. For this reason, I thought Odyssey was an apt name for the exhibition.”
It is Mr Eveson’s tenth year of running the event, which often welcomes 500 visitors through its doors over the course of the month.
He added: “We have been lucky enough to work with Lynn and West Norfolk Council and supported by Norfolk Museum Service and Alive Sports in doing this.
“They have been amazing and offered us the building free of any charges, which I can’t thank them enough for.
“This exhibition shows students what their work looks like in a professional setting. It raises aspirations, confidence and contribution to the creative arts.”
“The creative arts is the second biggest economic provider in the UK.
“Creative industries are such an important part of our education system and society. We are very lucky to receive the support we do from our Senior Leadership Teams and the community as a whole.
“I feel very lucky to be an art teacher here, not only because of this, but because we have outstanding students at our schools.”
