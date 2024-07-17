A host of summer fun is heading to Hunstanton this month and next.

West Norfolk Council has launched its events programme for the town which includes free outdoor theatre, cinema screenings, tennis coaching, family activities, Rock Choir performance and more to follow after the holiday break.



Bal Anota, council cabinet member for events and open spaces, said: “Our free summer events that were introduced to Hunstanton last year were well supported and I’m pleased that we can organise even more this year for residents and visitors to enjoy. These events also encourage more people into the town to support local businesses.”

Cllr Bal Anota with leaflets detailing the new Hunstanton summer events programme.

July 24 and 30 and August 9, 16 and 23, 10.30am – 12.30pm and 1.30pm – 3.30pm at the bandstand Rhymes and Stories. For children up to eight years but older siblings welcome. Bubbles, scarves and musical instruments are all part of the reading challenge. Children must be accompanied by a parent or carer.

July 25 and August 5, 12, and 29 (four sessions between 11am and 3pm). Meet by the bandstand for Pirate Jam 3 – The Treasure of the Tide. Strange Fascination Theatre perform an adventure in and around The Green and seafront. Ideal for children aged 5-9 (accompanied by an adult).

Saturday July 27, 2pm – 4pm Rock Choir performance on The Green by the bandstand (wet weather backup in St Edmund’s Church).

Monday July 29 to Wednesday July 31: Summer tennis coaching at the Recreation Ground. Requires booking via west-norfolk.gov.uk/hunstantonevents

Wednesdays: July 31 and August 7, 14, 21 and 28 August, 12.30pm and 2.30pm: Punch and Judy puppet shows by the bandstand.

Thursdays August 1, 8, 15, 22, 10.30am – 3.30pm: Go Wild with the RSPB. Meet at the gazebo by the bandstand.

Saturday August 3, noon – 6pm: West Norfolk Battle of the Bands. Local bands battle it out for a place on the stage at next year’s Festival Too.

Sunday August 4, noon – 5pm: Rockin’ Sunday. Top bands perform on The Green, featuring Second Sunset, DNA and Diggin for Diamonds.

Sunday August 11, 2.30pm (arrive early to get a good space), St Edmund’s Ruins, Cliff Parade (by the Old Lighthouse) Open Air Family Theatre: The Lost World.

August 14, 9.30am and 10.30am, August 15, 10.30am, 11.30am and 12.30pm, August 16, noon, 1pm and 2pm, meet at the Alive Oasis for Swim Safe - a fun and free water safety activity for children created by swim England and the RNLI.

And later this year - September 22 sees the Soap Box Derby and October 26 there’s an immersive comedy murder mystery evening for Halloween called The Norfolk Dead.

Further events will be added, for the full and updated programme see: west-norfolk.gov.uk/hunstantonevents and social media channels.