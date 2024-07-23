This summer, St George’s Guildhall in King’s Lynn is the place to be for young adventure seekers.

Step into a world of wonder and excitement with summer holiday activities inspired by the Magic of Middle-earth exhibition at the Shakespeare Barn at King Street.

Every week, a new theme will transport you to the enchanting realms of J.R.R.Tolkien’s legendary works, with a variety of immersive activities designed to engage, educate and entertain.

The Magic of Middle-Earth.

The first week has an adventure theme with the opportunity to hone your skills with a bow and arrow with Grey Goose Archery and learn about the ancient art of medieval weaponry on Wednesday, July 31, at 11am and 1pm for ages 4-11 and Thursday, August 1, 10am and 1pm for ages 11-16.

Dragon body puppet.

The following week has a magic theme where you will move to the rhythm of Middle-earth with dance workshops with Xen Arts and take part in Play-in-a-Day session in collaboration with the King’s Lynn Players. These take place Wednesday, August 7 at 10am, dance workshop for ages 4-7. Wednesday, August 7, 11.15am, dance workshop for ages 8-11 andThursday, August 8, 10am, Play-in-a-Day for ages 9-16.

Make your own ‘precious thing’ inspired by the elegant and mystical designs of Middle-earth in jewellery-making workshops on Wednesday, August 14, 10.30am and 12.30pm for ages 4-11 and Thursday, August 15, 10.30am and 1pm for ages 11-16.

Mythical Creatures is the theme for the end of the month where you can bring to life your own Middle-earth inspired creatures with a peg doll making session and a puppetry workshop. Wednesday, August 21, at 10.30am, 11.30am & 1pm for ages 4-11 and Thursday, August, 22 at 10.30am, Dragon body puppetry for ages 11-16.

Don’t miss the Magic of Middle-earth exhibition in the Shakespeare Barn open from noon to 4pm every Thursday, Friday and Saturday until Saturday, September 14 for visitors of all ages.

To make this programme of activities possible, St George’s Guildhall has received funding from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, which aims to improve pride in place and increase life chances across the UK, investing in communities and places, supporting local business, people, and skills.

For more information or to book an activity, go to: www.stgeorgesguildhall.com