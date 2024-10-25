In his weekly That’s Entertainment column, Andy Tyler looks at some exciting upcoming events…

I start the column this week on the railways. Firstly, congratulations to Alan Gajdzik and his team at the Lynn Railway Station Buffet Bar for doing so well in The World Cup of Stations 2024 Awards, organised by The Rail Delivery Group.

Alan has amazingly owned the bar for 37 years and met the criteria for being a first-class local railway business catering for the community. Alan’s business came out top of the East of England Poll and has achieved a high position in the competition. Well done, and thanks for past, present and future friendly, fine service!

If you are interested in our local train services and their improvement and future development why not join The Fenline Users Association? FLUA, formed in 1985, holds its AGM this year at Ely Library on Saturday, November 2, starting 2pm.

The organisation has many enthusiastic members and is in regular contact with local railway companies. For further information, details of how to join, and receive the organisation’s excellent newsletter visit: www.flua.org.uk

An interesting series of talks is presented by The Arts Society of Lynn throughout the winter and spring. Meetings are held at West Winch Village Hall, PE33 OJY, on the second Thursday of each month from September 12, 2024, to May 8, 2025.

Lynn Town Hall

In addition to the regular talks, social events and visits to places of artistic interest are organised. The next talk will be held on November 14, starting at 2.05pm. For further details and how to join visit: www.theartssocietykingslynn.org.uk

Just two days left to visit the well-received ‘Lay of the Land: East Anglian Landscape Now’ exhibition at Guildhall’s Fermoy Gallery and Shakespeare Barn.

A wide variety of mediums are on display by over 30 contemporary artists. The work captures the East Anglian landscape perfectly, so do pay the venues a visit if time permits!

The American Presidential Election is just a few days away now so the release of the movie The Apprentice, covering the story of a young, ambitious Donald Trump and his relationship with cut-throat lawyer Roy Cohn has to be of interest. The movie has had reasonable reviews and is being shown at selected cinemas.

If you’re staying in and are looking for a good read, John le Carre’s son, Nick Harkaway, has just had his novel Karla’s Choice published to critical acclaim. The book features George Smiley and is set in the time period between The Spy Who Came in from the Cold and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy. Being a fan, I can’t wait for the spying to begin!

Fans of 50s, 60s and country music can enjoy musical afternoons with Dinky David at Hunstanton Town Hall on November 21 and December 19 between 12 noon and 3pm. It’s all in aid of East Anglian Air Ambulance and the tickets at £3 can be purchased from Georgie’s Cafe, Hunstanton High Street. It’s cash only, and refreshments are also for sale.

Staying in Hunstanton for a moment, tonight music lovers can enjoy The Freddie and Queen Experience, starting at 7.30pm, and The Bootleg Beach Boys on the evening of Thursday, October 31, also starting at 7.30pm. For more tribute band entertainment and other details visit: princesshunstanton.co.uk

For the last market of 2024 at Hunstanton Town Hall, it will be Christmas come early on Tuesday, October 29 from 10am till 2pm! There will be plenty of locally made delicious refreshments, crafts, jewellery, knitwear, gifts, and more, so do go along if you’re in the area.

Next Friday as part of The Lynn Festival Autumn Series of concerts, The Gigspanner Big Band, a unique force in British folk music, will perform a grand gig at St Nicholas’ Chapel starting 7.30pm, and the next of the popular Coffee Concerts, to be given by The Astatine Piano Trio, will be held 11am at Lynn Town Hall, with coffee and cakes being served from 10.30am, on Friday, November 22.

I’m looking forward to the 49th series of Norfolk Symphony Orchestra Concerts starting on November 17 at King’s Lynn’s Alive Corn Exchange. Pieces orchestral include music by Shostakovich, his Festival Overture and 5th Symphony, and the distinguished cello soloist, Ariana Kashefi performs Anna Clyne’s haunting cello concerto. Steve Bingham conducts and the concert starts at 3.30pm.

The Lynn Corn Exchange is certainly Alive with plenty of great entertainment taking place.

On November 2, The Original Lynn Flea Market takes place, there’s also a Cheesy Bingo Party that evening from 7.30pm, A Comedy Club on November 7, and The Sound of Music between November 12 and 16. Not bad going!