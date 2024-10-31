A theatre group is bringing a popular musical to the stage in an important anniversary year - with this year’s performance marking a first in terms of accessibility.

In their 80th anniversary year, the Lynn Players are looking forward to their return to Lynn’s Alive Corn Exchange to present one of the most beloved musicals of all time - The Sound of Music.

The Players, who have presented many musicals at the venue are also working closely with Alive West Norfolk to start to improve accessibility to their performances.

Maddi Dawson (right) who plays Maria and Matthew Austin as Captain Von Trapp

The production is set in Austria, in 1938, when Maria leaves her role as a postulant to look after the Von Trapp children, bringing music and joy to a broken family.

They face danger and intrigue as the Nazis gain power. Packed full of Rodger’s and Hammerstein classics such as Do Re Mi, My Favourite Things, Edelweiss and the iconic Climb Every Mountain, this is a show not to be missed.

This production also marks an important first for the group - for which they are “very proud”.

Wendy Fisher, chair of the players, said: “We will be presenting an audio-described performance provided by VocalEyes on Saturday, November 16, at 7.30pm.

“In an audience-described show, audience members can listen to a description of the visual aspects of the performance described live through a small radio receiver.

“This enables theatregoers who are vision impaired to sit in the Corn Exchange and fully participate in the performance.”

The show runs from Tuesday, November 12 until Saturday, November 16 at 7.30pm with a matinee on Saturday at 2.30pm.

Tickets for the show are available from the Box Office on 01553 764864 or by the following link https://www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk/theatre/whats-on/theatre/the-sound-of-music/

