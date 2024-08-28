As part of a project aiming to get more people volunteering and to tackle loneliness, West Norfolk libraries are offering sessions in the community.

Know Your Neighbourhood (KYN) Project is a £29 million package of funding designed to widen participation in volunteering and tackle loneliness in 27 disadvantaged areas across England.

They are currently running the following groups across the borough providing support and an opportunity for people to volunteer in their local community:

King's Lynn Library is hosting a series of events

- Stay and Play - Lullaby Circle with Xenia Horne: Parenting sessions to provide support and friendship for parents and carers.

These are an opportunity for pre-school children and their families to come together and socialise and play.

These events will be taking place on October 7 at Lynn Library from 11am-12noon, October 8 at Gaywood Library from 10am-11am, October 10 at Downham Library from 11.30am-12.30pm and October 19 at Dersingham Library from 11am-12noon.

- Bereavement Cafe: Companionship for anyone who has suffered a loss at any time, a chance to meet others and have a chat over a cuppa. No need to book, just drop in.

This happens every Wednesday at Lynn Library from 5.30pm to 6.30pm

- Job Club: Supporting people into work with volunteers and library staff helping them on their journey.

- Creative Writing Workshops with Poppy Stevens: Come along for a relaxing hour of all things summer and nature.

These events will be taking place on Tuesday, September 3 at Hunstanton Library from 2pm-3pm, Wednesday, September 4, at Lynn Library from 5.30pm-6.30pm, Thursday, September 5 at Downham Library from 12pm-1pm, Wednesday, September 11 at Dersingham Library from 11am-12noon, and Thursday, September 19 at Gaywood Library from 11am-12noon.

For more information about upcoming events visit: What's on in Norfolk Libraries - Norfolk County Council