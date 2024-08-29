A performing arts group is looking for people to join for its new production.

West Norfolk Gilbert and Sullivan Society is on the lookout for talented individuals for its performance of The Mikado on February 6-8 2025, set against the dynamic backdrop of a modern railway station.

Rehearsals start at 7.30pm on Wednesday, September 4 in Gaywood Church Rooms.

West Norfolk Gilbert & Sullivan Society cast for The Pirates of Penzance in 2022

The society is looking for people ready to bring this Gilbert and Sullivan classic to life with a fresh, vibrant twist.

It will involve irreverent schoolgirls, busy office workers, frantic tailors, and strict teachers.

“Your talent will be the driving force behind the unique charm of our production,” a spokesperson said.

The group especially needs tenors and sopranos, but all voice types are welcome and they describe themselves as a “friendly group that loves meeting new people”.

Its aim is not only to entertain audiences but also to provide actors with an opportunity to showcase their talent in an “innovative and memorable setting”.

“Step into the spotlight and be part of a production where laughter, romance, and the unexpected take centre stage,” the spokesperson added.

If you are interested in joining the group, get in touch with secretary Ros Ridley on 01553 674715, rosalindridley@aol.com, or wngsos@gmail.com