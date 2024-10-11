In his weekly That’s Entertainment column, Andy Tyler takes a look at some exciting upcoming events...

Although life is made easier nowadays by being able to find details of entertainment by visiting organisations’ websites or Facebook pages, I still look forward to physical programmes coming through the post and the pleasure of discovering what’s being presented in the near future as I turn the pages.

Recently The Westacre Theatre’s autumn/winter brochure for 2024 dropped through my letterbox, and, of course, there was no shortage of exciting entertainment for us to enjoy over the coming days.

Westacre Theatre has a varies programme of live theatre, screenings and youth productions

Described as an offbeat comedy, Laura Wade’s play, Colder Than Here, directed by Matt Grist is currently being produced and performances are going ahead tonight at 7.30pm and tomorrow at 3pm and 7.30pm.

Other delights as the season progresses include A Murder Mystery, Frankenstein (On a Budget), A Brief History of Music, A Christmas Carol and Sleeping Beauty, suitable for all the family in a magical reimagining.

There’s much more to enjoy over at Westacre this season so pick up a brochure or visit: www.westacretheatre.com or phone 01760 755007.

Halloween and Guy Fawkes are just around the corner and there will be plenty of related events taking place locally and all over West Norfolk.

True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum will be holding a Halloween Children’s Day on October 23, between 10.30am and 2.30pm and half-term activities will be held at the Stories of Lynn Museum. For details, visit The Stories of Lynn website.

There will also be numerous activities in Lynn’s town centre on October 31 between 1pm and 4pm including a free pumpkin trail, live music, street entertainment and spooky photo opportunities. For details visit: discoverkingslynn.com

I recently visited Lynn Museum and enjoyed their new exhibition entitled: Woof: A Celebration of Dogs, which runs until June next year. A must for all dog-lovers, it’s a great exhibition including fine dog paintings and varied artefacts, as well as activities for children.

Some important items included in the exhibition have been loaned nationally, and entrance to the museum and exhibition is free until March 31, next year. A visit is recommended.

I leave readers to decide if they wish to obtain a copy of the latest book by a certain ex-PM just published but I will recommend this week a thriller by a favourite author of mine, Jo Nesbo.

His novel Blood Ties is just out, a Scandi story suitable for those coming winter evenings.

For those in The Transformers Universe, my film recommendation of the week is Transformers One, released today in cinemas. With plenty of action and adventure, this sci-fi spectacular should appeal.

Don’t forget if you’re a film buff and enjoy socialising the Lynn Community Cinema Club always welcomes new members and further information can be obtained by visiting the club’s Facebook page or website: www.klccc.uk

October 23 should be the date for the next Marriott’s Warehouse Trust Coffee Quiz, starting promptly at 11am. The quizmaster is Jeff Hoyle and is held in The Fred Hall Room, 2nd Floor, Marriott’s Warehouse.

A lift is available and entry is £5 per head, including a drink and biscuits. No need to come with a team as teams of up to six people will be made up.

For lovers of Oasis, a Record Club session is taking place at Lynn Library next Monday at 5.30pm and the album: (What’s the Story), Morning Glory (1995), will be played and discussed. Refreshments are available - why not come and join the friendly group? Free admission!

More music! Showaddywaddy performs at a great gig tomorrow night at Hunstanton’s Princess Theatre. Tickets may still be available, contact 01485 532252 now. The Box Office is open from 10am.

Lastly, for a sensational 60s experience, contact Lynn Alive Corn Exchange box office on 01553 764864 to book for Dozy Beaky Mick and Tich, The Trems, Fortunes, Vanity Fare and special guest Mike D’Abo, a week Saturday, October 19, 7.30pm.