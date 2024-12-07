Visitors to Lynn Museum can experience a war-time Christmas with a look back to the 1940s on Saturday, December 14.

Front-of-house supervisor Beth Kierman said: “We have had a fantastic year of family events in 2024 with visitors enjoying a wide range of activity day themes including space, dinosaurs, Ancient Egyptians and dogs, and we can’t wait to see the year out with our final event of the year: Wartime Christmas.”

Learn about Christmas during World War Two as you meet a soldier, handle real historic artefacts, make your own DIY decorations and get a taste of festive food on the ration. Families also have the chance to meet Father Christmas and receive a small gift.

Tickets cost £2 per child and adults attend for free. Pre-booking is recommended for this event. Activities run between 10am to 12.30pm and 1.30pm to 4pm, with a break for lunch.

Also available during the run-up to Christmas is the Winter Lights family trail. Pick up a copy of the free festive trail at reception any time during opening hours between Saturday, December 14 and Tuesday, December 24.

Find the different winter lights throughout the museum and win a small prize.

For more information call 01553 775001 or email lynn.museum@norfolk.gov.uk