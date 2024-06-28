In his weekly That’s Entertainment column, Andy Tyler takes a look at the local arts scene.

One of the most popular and successful live open-air music festivals starts tomorrow, and yes, you’ve guessed it, Festival Too kicks off with great entertainment both during the day and evening, mainly in the Tuesday Market Place and High Street.

For all the exciting details visit: festivaltoo.co.uk, let’s hope for good weather!

Festival Too 2023

That other fine Lynn festival, The King’s Lynn Festival, starts July 14, and details of their events are available in the physical brochure, available now, or visit: kingslynnfestival.org.uk

Booking is now open for that truly unique Yuletide experience: The Thursford Christmas Spectacular, which runs from November 8 until December 23, with shows at 2pm and 7pm. Unfortunately, the Backstage Tours are sold out for 2024. For up-to-date information visit: thursford.com

If you’re spending some time in London this summer or early autumn there are The BBC Proms being held from July 19; they give music lovers the chance to hear some of the world’s finest musicians perform, and if you ‘prom’ tickets for as little as £8 are available on the day!

Locally, the popular series of Tuesday Summer Organ Recitals are currently taking place at Lynn’s historic Minster Church, starting at 12.30pm. The Cafe is open from 10.30am. The recitals are held weekly until October 1. Angela Sones from Lichfield should provide the music next Tuesday; admission is free, but there is a retiring collection.

Over at St.Nicholas’ Chapel The Cardinall’s Musick will give a vocal recital on July 31, starting 6.30pm. The ensemble is UK-based and specialises in sixteenth and seventeenth century music as well as contemporary works. Details and tickets are available from: ticketsource.co.uk/micc

There’s just today and tomorrow left to view the Greyfriars Art Spaces Members Exhibition being held at Lynn’s Custom House. I enjoyed my recent visit and the exhibition is open between 10.30am and 4pm. Admission is free.

The next exhibition organised by Greyfriars Art Spaces features Fabulous Bests, also at The Custom House, PE30 1HP. The opening date for your diary is July 6 and the exhibition runs until July 27. Opening hours are 10am until 4pm. The works have been created by Louise and Simon Taggart, Claire Gordon and Christine Pike.

My book recommendation this week is Elly Griffith’s latest publication: The Man in Black and Other Stories, which includes the latest stories featuring Ruth Galloway and Harry Nelson. Elly’s novels often take place in Norfolk, so they are a must for local crime novel readers.

Coming up for publication this autumn are books from ex-Prime Ministers, entitled Unleashed and On Leadership. I’ll leave you to guess who they’re by!

I’m delighted to report there will be a King’s Lynn Literature Festival held this year, sponsored by Hawkins Ryan, Solicitors. Tickets are on sale from July 1, and the events will be held between September 27 and 29. Phone: 01553 764864 for your place, details to follow.

Lastly, I recently enjoyed an informative visit to The Red Mount at The Walks in Lynn. Volunteers are being sort to help keep this and other historic local monuments open to the public. If you can help, by becoming a ‘friend of the walks’ and sparing some free time please contact Lynn’s Tourist Information Centre or The King’s Lynn Civic Society. There are also more details available by visiting: https://www.thewalks.uk

Got a story for the Lynn News? Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk