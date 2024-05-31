In his weekly That’s Entertainment column, Andy Tyler looks at some exciting upcoming events...

It seems to be all happening currently, and now we have a General Election looming! Let’s hope whichever party wins, the importance of the arts, heritage and culture is not forgotten, despite the priorities the incoming government will surely have to address.

First off there are two anniversaries to be celebrated soon. It’s The King’s Lynn Players’ 80th anniversary and The Springtime Singers’ 20th anniversary, and a special entertainment has been planned consisting of a montage of the two organisations’ favourites and a performance of the Young Actors Edition of that much-loved show: CATS. St.George’s Guildhall in Lynn is the venue and performances are presented on Saturday, June 22 at 2pm and 7pm and Sunday, June 23 at 2pm. Book now by contacting: 01553 764864.

This year’s Downham Market Carnival Parade. Picture: Ian Burt

Having had members of my family serve in HM Armed Forces I would like readers to be aware of The Bridge for Heroes Charity which provides mental health and wellbeing support for those in that community who are serving or are veterans of The Forces.

There are many activities available, such as arts and crafts, photography, woodwork, bike maintenance, crochet, a library, and much more. Nelson House Activity Centre, Bergen Way, North Lynn is the venue, there’s free parking and refreshments also!

For further information phone: 07516 679267 or visit: www.thebridgeforheroes.org

We are lucky in West Norfolk and locations nearby to enjoy numerous festivals throughout the year. In Hunstanton The Music Festival featuring live local bands is being spread over two days due to its popularity; July 20 and 21 are the dates for your diary.

Running from Saturday, July 20 to Saturday, July 27 is The Holt Festival. A fine programme of events is promised - recitals, talks, gigs, interviews and much more.

I notice Barbara Dickson and Nick Holland will be performing on the evening of Thursday, July 25, starting at 6pm. A varied selection of her songs will be performed; I remember a similar gig given by her I attended some time ago, a most memorable occasion! For all the details visit: www.holtfestival.org

The popular Downham Market Festival finishes today, Festival Too starts on Saturday June 30 and the King’s Lynn Festival starts on July 14. It’s certainly all happening!

Encouraging us to get ‘out and about’ I understand local Town Guide Ivor Rowlands is leading a fascinating walk on June 13, starting at 2pm. The walk is titled: ‘Four Churches and a Chapel’ and includes visits to some of the less-discovered historic religious sites in Lynn. Ivor may well take those attending on not-so-well-known routes through to the old town. Sounds intriguing! Lynn’s Tower Gardens are the starting point of the walk, which lasts approximately two hours. There will be limited places, so if interested book early, the cost is just £5. Book online at The KLTG website or contact Ivor directly at: ivorrowlands09@gmail.com

It’s always well worth a visit to your local library to find out what’s happening and perhaps to join one of the series of clubs held there or take part in an activity or event.

At Lynn Library a display has been put on by the library team, entitled History of The Walks. Activity sheets can be taken away and families can spend some fun time discovering more about them. For enquiries contact the library on 01553 772568.

My book recommendation this week is one which the Book Club that meets at The Stuart House Hotel, Goodwin’s Road, Lynn, is currently reading. It’s a definite ‘page- turner’ by Liz Nugent, entitled: ‘Strange Sally Diamond’, it’s a number one bestseller trying to explain why, through her past experiences, she is so strange! Thought-provoking, and moving.

The book club will meet at 5pm in The Stuart House Hotel on the evening of Wednesday, June 26. As usual, interesting discussion, and friendly company; refreshments available. Do come and join!

For young people facing challenges, why not join a free 10-week Creative Foundation Course in drama, music and creative movement? It’s all about building confidence, improving social skills and raising aspirations. The foundations operate on a referral basis. For all the details call 01553 277919 or drop in at The Workshop in King’s Lynn.

Lastly, another idea for some time out this spring and summer. There’s plenty of interesting places to visit in Cambridge, of course, The Fitzwilliam Museum is full of exciting exhibits and displays, but also it’s interesting to visit some of the university colleges, the University Botanic Gardens (complete with moths), and you can even go on a bat hunt in a punt as described recently on BBC Radio 4!