All things literary return to Downham Market with the popular WordFest which starts on Monday, September 16.

WordFest was founded by No8 The Old Book Shop which raises money for the West Norfolk Deaf Association and offers a range of hearing support, help and advice in the High Street venue.

“Following on from last year’s success we have offered fringe events throughout the year, but for later this month we have a real literary feast planned,” said Sarah Cox, No8 manager and founder of WordFest.

Sarah Cox at No8 The OId Bookshop

“We have a week of events for all ages, and have some great authors attending this year,” she added.

Bob the Builder creator Curtis Jobling is the headline author and his love of fantasy horror has seen him publish a series for young adults called Wereworld, which has been snapped-up by Netflix. He will spend a day at Downham Market Academy to work with English and art students before heading to the town hall for a ‘meet the author’ event.

“We are all thrilled and privileged to welcome Curtis to WordFest - he will be bringing his drawing pens along,” added Sarah.

The week of events starts on Monday at 3.45pm with a free storytime session accompanied by a British Sign Language interpreter, and those attending will also have the chance to learn a little sign language.

Storytime will also run through to Thursday at the same time, and places need to be booked in advance.

This year also sees the addition of a murder mystery event written specially by author and editor Daisy Line.

“Working with No8 and the WNDA on the WordFest is incredibly rewarding. The team put their heart and soul into all they do, I can’t help but be swept up in their enthusiasm. Bringing authors, local, national, is an absolute blast; we only get bigger and better,” said Daisy, who will be joined by local authors Nico Dobben and Grenville Howard for events in No8.

The week also includes a speed Scrabble evening and concludes with a Crime and Passion author event with Kate Hardy, Heidi Swain, Clare Marchant, Cressida McLaughlin and Jenni Keer. Local bakery Mabel will provide afternoon tea.

Full details and event tickets from the old bookshop or online at www.wnda.org.uk