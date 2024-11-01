Crowds are being urged to stay safe while enjoying a popular free fireworks display this evening.

Fawkes in The Walks returns to the Lynn park tonight - when it will be packed with stalls and rides.

The event is likely to see thousands from the area and further afield attend for an evening of entertainment - but the public is being advised to be aware of their surroundings.

Inspector Ben Jarvis of Norfolk Police recommends that people arrange a meeting point in case someone gets lost, as well as taking photos so that people can be reunited with the help of the officers.

He said: “Fawkes in The Walks is a fantastic thing to have in Lynn, where else can you go to get a free fireworks event?

“There are lots of people who come out so what is really important is that everyone behaves themselves.

Inspector Ben Jarvis of Norfolk Police

“It seems like a really easy ask and the majority of the people who come here have a fantastic time, but there are also those few who intend on coming out and spoiling it for the rest and behaving in a silly manner which means we have to intervene.

“We are here to support the council and event to make sure everyone is safe and has a really good time.”

At the event, there will be police officers around The Walks to ensure everyone is safe and will intervene if there is a public safety issue or if people need to be dealt with for anti-social behaviour.

David Copeland, group manager for Western District at Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Insp Jarvis added: “I think this is a fantastic place for families to come, it is a wide open space and the fireworks here are great.

“The things I suggest is if you are coming with family or group, bring torches as it will be dark and make sure you know what your party looks like.”

David Copeland, group manager for Western District at Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, is encouraging people to go along to an organised firework display such as Fawkes in The Walks.

Cllr Bal Anota, cabinet member for events and public open space at West Norfolk Council

“It is a fantastic opportunity to come and celebrate bonfire night in a very safe and organised manner, we do find that this time of year is a peak time for fire calls where fireworks and bonfires cause accidental fires on neighbouring properties across West Norfolk,” he said.

The advice from the fire and rescue service is to attend a professionally-run event which has additional measures in place to make sure it is run safely.

“By coming to an organised event we minimise the risk to the community. Not only is it a safe experience to come and experience the fireworks but also it reduces the number of bonfires and other displays across Lynn and West Norfolk,” Mr Copeland said.

A spectacular display at a previous Fawkes in The Walks. Picture: Ian Burt

“This means we don’t commit so many resources to accidental fires which means our teams are available to attend further 999 calls that are needed at this period of time.”

Meanwhile, Cllr Bal Anota, cabinet member for events and public open space at West Norfolk Council, is advising people to wear appropriate footwear as the ground may be wet and muddy and to wrap up warm.

People are also asked to park in car parks around the town and not down residential streets, leaving full access for emergency services to get down.

Cllr Anota said: “Bonfire night is an absolute family favourite, but the best thing about having a well-organised event means people can enjoy themselves safely in a controlled environment.

The event has been going for around 16 years and the crowds in the last few years have doubled to about 18,000.

He added: “We understand that not everyone has disposable income to have firework displays at home, so they can come here and enjoy the entertainment before and after the event.”

Fawkes in The Walks starts with live entertainment from 6pm, with music from Top Cover and headliners BEAR CLUB, while Radio West Norfolk presenter Simon Rowe will entertain the crowd between the live sets.

West Norfolk mayor Cllr Paul Bland will start the countdown to the fireworks display at 8pm.

While Fawkes in The Walks is free to attend, voluntary contributions can be made on the evening to help cover the cost of the event, and officials say that every donation is appreciated.

There will also be the usual bucket collection for donations, or contactless donations can be made via a QR code on signs and buckets.

The fireworks display and stage entertainment are free, but charges may be made for other activities in the park. Children under 12 should be accompanied by an adult.

People are advised not to bring pets to the park during the evening. This is an organised display - private fireworks, drones and sparklers are not permitted. Official drones will be flying.

The entrance to The Walks from Seven Sisters/Extons Road, the library gates and County Court Road will be closed on the evening from 7.45pm.

People planning to enter the park after 7.46pm are advised to use the Tennyson Avenue and Blackfriars Road entrances.

Permitted sellers will be inside The Walks, and visitors are asked to support the event by only using the ones inside the park for flashing glows and other novelties.