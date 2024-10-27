“I would like to say I’m guilty, but I don’t think I was p***ed”.

Those were the words of an alcoholic who shouting, swearing and being abusive to members of the public last month.

Thomas Bowers, 30, of Legge Place in St Germans, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted being drunk and disorderly in Lynn town centre on September 6.

Bowers was being ‘abusive’ on Tower Street in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

Despite suggesting he may not have been drunk, he soon confessed to magistrates that he had been drinking heavily the night before - and then had three ciders before 12.30pm on the day of his offence.

Prosecutor Abdul Khan said that members of the public reported that there was a drunk man being abusive on Tower Street.

Officers were greeted by Bowers with an open can of alcohol in hand. He said: “Alright PC d***head”.

He continued to shout abuse at members of the public before being arrested.

Bowers also appeared in court in August for being drunk and disorderly. On that occasion, he was also shouting and swearing.

He appeared unrepresented in court on Thursday and said to magistrates: “I’m an alcoholic - I was drunk from the night before.

“I only had two to three cans and it happened at around 12.30pm.

“I don’t eat or sleep well. It’s all getting too much - I’m working with people, I’m trying to deal with it all.”

Magistrates fined Bowers £56.

“That’s cheaper than I thought,” Bowers said, before declaring he was heading back to the pub as he was leaving the dock.