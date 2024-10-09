Lynn businesses have been offered the opportunity to become part of the team driving regeneration and investment in the town.

The Lynn Town Board is looking for more business representatives to strengthen its private sector voice, ensuring companies are involved in shaping the future of the town while also expanding their professional networks.

The board, a public-private partnership, oversees the £37million Lynn Town Deal programme, which includes a £25million Government grant, working alongside West Norfolk Council and Norfolk County Council to deliver a range of transformative projects.

The Lynn Town Deal board is looking for new businesses to join its ranks. Picture: Ian Burt

These projects include the new library and community hub, currently taking shape on Baxter’s Plain, and the full renovation and refurbishment of St George’s Guildhall as a regional and national centre for arts, creativity, and theatre, which has now secured planning permission.

Vicky Etheridge, the Lynn Town Board’s interim chair, said: “We already have several committed business representatives on the Town Board and this is an exciting time for more to join, with a number of projects currently on the go, backed by significant national investment.

“It’s an excellent opportunity to contribute to the transformation of King’s Lynn, while gaining experience as a non-executive director and building professional relationships with other leaders across King’s Lynn and Norfolk more widely.”

Cllr Alistair Beales, leader of the borough council and a member of the board, said: “Each of us on the Town Board have a commitment to drive the sustainable economic regeneration of our town and support its long-term economic growth and productivity.

“Businesses are an important part of our town, and we want to make sure you continue to be involved in taking it to the next stage.

“So if you’re excited about this opportunity – and have the skills, experience, energy, and commitment required – then please get in touch.”

Any businesses interested can visit www.visionkingslynn.co.uk for a recruitment pack and contact the programme team by emailing placebasedinvestment@west-norfolk.gov.uk for how to apply.

The closing date for applications is November 3.