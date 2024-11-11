A college student felt “embarrassed” and “like an idiot” when he appeared at court once again on Thursday.

George Hewish, 19, of Gayton Road in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court, where he pleaded guilty to being in charge of a vehicle while above the legal drug limit.

Hewish was in court just a few weeks ago for being drunk and disorderly in Lynn town centre. On that occasion, he apologised for his behaviour.

On Thursday, Hewish was in court for an offence he committed on May 9.

At 1.15pm on that date, police received a call from a member of the public reporting people in two cars on Kettlewell Lane smoking cannabis.

Officers arrived at the scene, where they saw Hewish sitting in the driver’s seat of his Vauxhall Corsa with keys in the ignition and the reverse gear engaged.

Hewish was asked to carry out a drugs test, which came back with a reading of 2.3mcg of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol - a cannabis breakdown. The legal limit to drive is 2mcg.

In mitigation, solicitor Ruth Johnson explained that Hewish is a student at Lynn’s College of West Anglia campus and smoking cannabis is not a “regular occurrence” for him.

Ms Johnson said that Hewish’s parents have seen a “massive change” in him since he started a performing arts course, and proceeded to read out a letter provided by the defendant.

In that letter, Hewish said that he felt “embarrassed” and “like an idiot” for coming to court again.

It was also said that he felt “embarrassed”when his last court case was reported in the Lynn News.

Hewish said he has made “many changes” in his life since committing this offence.

Ms Johnson said: “This is a young lad who clearly has aspirations.”

Hewish was disqualified from driving for eight weeks and fined £106.

He will also pay a victim surcharge of £42 and court costs of £50.