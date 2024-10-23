Plans to build a new South Lynn railway station and reinstate the Lynn to Hunstanton line would be considered if viable, a report has said.

A consultation process on the county council’s Norfolk Rail Prospectus ended this week, having asked residents for their say on the future of our area’s public transport industry amid significant growth.

The report has touched on short and long-term proposals to improve existing stations in Lynn, Downham and Watlington - as well as the possibility for new additions.

Half hourly services from Lynn to London, via Cambridge, are an aim for the county council

A SOUTH LYNN STATION?

In the area around South Lynn, the idea of a parkway station has been suggested.

Earlier this year, it was reported that this was the centrepiece of a new strategy unveiled by the Eastern Powerhouse.

However, Mike Mavrommatis, head of external affairs at the organisation, has now told the Lynn News this was not the case.

He says Eastern Powerhouse instead discussed the potential for building business hubs around existing stations in the East of England.

But on a South Lynn station, the county council report has said: “Previous proposals were not seen as viable, but we have pledged to consider these proposals in the work on a review of the King’s Lynn Transport Strategy, which has just commenced (at the time of writing, mid-2024).”

A train leaving Lynn’s railway station

THE LYNN-HUNSTANTON LINE

The county council report says that it is not currently seen as “feasible” to consider reopening this line due to the cost and the fact that it is “compromised by development”.

In 2020, the authority commissioned a viability study into whether there is a business case for reopening the line.

It concluded that this cannot be done in its entirety due to developments at the Hunstanton and Lynn ends of the route, heritage constraints at Wolferton - as the former Royal Station is now a listed building and occupied dwelling - and most significantly, because the majority of the route falls within a coastal hazard zone which is at high risk of flooding.

The report says it would also be likely that any proposal for a level crossing on the A149 would be rejected.

But it adds: “However, there is still support for reopening the line to Hunstanton from Hunstanton Rail and King’s Lynn Civic Society and there was evidence that the line would be well used if opened.

“Therefore, the county council supports in principal if there is genuine opportunity for funding delivery.”

KEY AIMS FOR LYNN

A number of key aims have been outlined for the coming years. Among them is increasing the frequency of journeys between Lynn and London, via Cambridge.

Infrastructure improvements at Ely would allow for trains to leave Lynn every half an hour.

Downham’s station, which is a key stop on the Lynn-London route. Picture: Ian Burt

“There is now an hourly gap in journey opportunities from King’s Lynn arriving at King’s Cross in the morning early shoulder peak. We are seeking the earliest reintroduction of this withdrawn journey opportunity,” the report says.

There are also plans to reduce the hourly gap in services heading in the opposite direction, from Cambridge to Lynn.

“Cambridge is an important employment centre for Norfolk residents, and we are seeking the early introduction of a service to fill this key gap in the timetable,” the report adds.

IMPROVEMENTS AT WEST NORFOLK STATIONS

A series of potential improvements at our railway stations have been outlined.

Lynn:

• New sidings to accommodate longer trains

• Increase or at least maintain staffing levels

• Retain ticket office

• Increase covered cycle parking

• Provision of Wi-fi

• Bus destinations to be shown on modern customer information screens

Watlington's station, which is the first stop after leaving Lynn on a trip to Cambridge or London. Picture: Google Maps

Watlington:

• Increase covered cycle parking

Downham:

• Increase car parking provision, although there is now a private car park adjacent to the station

• Increase or at least maintain staffing levels

• Retain ticket office

• Increase covered cycle parking

• Bus destinations to be shown on modern customer information screens

• Potential exists on the western side of the Downham station for a car parking extension - railway land on the north-eastern side of the station could be accessed from surrounding development

• Plus Bus extended to cover the town

Improvements have been touted for the Downham railway station. Pictured is a train leaving for Lynn...

FREIGHT TRAINS

Analysis carried out for the report showed that Lynn’s manufacturing-based economy could potentially benefit from better freight connections.

“Sites to the south of the town are served by disused rail links which, over time, could be brought into re-use to serve appropriate business needs,” it says.

“We continue to support the existing freight movements including glass sand from Middleton Towers.”

The report found that ports at Lynn, Lowestoft and Ipswich contribute £360million to the economy every year and support 5,200 jobs nationally.

Lynn Port has attracted substantial investment in part due to the increased volume through the port.

IMPROVING CONNECTIVITY

“Being a largely rural county connectivity in rural areas is vital to people’s quality of life,” the report says.

“Stations such as Watlington and Downham Market are often used instead of King’s Lynn for those not wanting to go into King’s Lynn.

“We also support improvements to stations in the Fenland area, which also serve Norfolk residents living near the border.

“Rural stations face their own issues that need to be addressed and more consideration is needed to address first and last mile, looking at the whole journey from door to door rather than rail in isolation.”

WHAT NEXT?

Although the county council does not operate railways, it is a key partner and consultee and works closely with providers.

It will use the Norfolk Rail Prospectus in its dealings with the Government, train companies, Network Rail and other stakeholders.

Feedback from the consultation will help to shape a final draft of the prospectus which will then go to the council’s infrastructure and development select committee in January, followed by cabinet in March.

The cabinet will be then be asked to adopt the final prospectus.