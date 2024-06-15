The family of a missing man has been informed by police that a body has been found in a town river.

Emergency services found the body in the River Great Ouse in Lynn at 6.15pm this evening.

While formal identification is yet to take place, the family of 70-year-old John Thurston who was reported missing yesterday in Lynn, has been informed.

John Thurston has been missing since Thursday evening. Picture: Norfolk Police

While enquiries are ongoing the death is not believed to be suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Mr Thurston was last seen on Thursday evening at 10.30pm at an address on Portland Street in Lynn.

He was then seen on CCTV on London Road at 11.13pm.

He was reported missing on Friday morning.