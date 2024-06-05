A personal trainer is set to walk more than a marathon distance over two days in memory of a client and friend.

Ruben Clemente, 34, wellness manager at Alive West Norfolk, is set to take in all of the company’s leisure centre sites as he completes the challenge that he and well-known author Jeremy Cameron had planned.

The personal trainer said he and Jeremy - who he described as “very genuine and humble” - had set their minds on taking on the trek this year.

Alive West Norfolk wellness manager and personal trainer Ruben Clemente, left, with Jeremy Cameron

But Jeremy - a former Lynn News cricket correspondent who had written numerous books on the topics of walks and sport as well as crime novels - died in December of last year aged 76, before the pair could do so.

Ruben will be taking on the walk they had planned from Downham to Hunstanton via Lynn next weekend in Jeremy’s memory and to raise funds for Parkinson’s UK - a condition which affected Jeremy in his later years.

“I want to do that in his memory - he was such a great guy who was well-known around the area,” Ruben said.

Jeremy Cameron with one of his books in 2022

Jeremy Cameron with his book Quite Quintessential

“It’s going to be a personal thing for me in Jeremy’s name.”

Jeremy trained with Ruben at Alive Lynnsport for around five years.

“He was quite inspirational so I’m very driven to do this,” Ruben added.

“He was very genuine and humble - he was such a lovely person who started this idea and I’m just going to finish it for him really.”

Alive Lynnsport in King's Lynn

Ruben will be setting off from Downham Leisure on Saturday, June 15 and walking to St James, before finishing at Lynnsport.

Then, on Sunday, June 16, he will trek from Lynnsport to Oasis at Hunstanton via the King Charles III coast path - a total of just over 30 miles across the two days.

He is inviting people to join him for sections of the walk - which he is due to start at 9.30am on both days.

Anyone who wishes to join is asked to make sure they have the necessary provisions for the walks - from hydration to suitable clothing, footwear and any medication needed.

They are also advised that on both days there will be uneven terrain and no toilet facilities at times.

Jeremy’s sister Susan Freeman, who hopes to join Ruben for the last mile of his walk, said the personal trainer was “very important” to her brother.

“He did a lot for him. As far as I gather, Ruben found out all about his condition and how to help him,” she said.

“He did an amazing amount for Jeremy.”

Susan said her brother, who lived in West Acre for many years, had been passionate about sports and walking during his lifetime.

He had previously been president and captain of Norfolk Tennis, and had walked across Europe and America.

“Even with his Parkinson’s in recent years when he was quite disabled, he would make sure he went walking everyday,” she said.

“I think what Ruben is doing is wonderful.”

To support Ruben’s fundraising, go to: www.justgiving.com/page/ruben-clemente-1714370627219

