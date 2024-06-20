Tributes have been paid to a county councillor and former headmaster whose “loss will be felt across the community” after his death at the age of 65.

John Crofts, who was elected as a Liberal Democrat county councillor for Freebridge Lynn last year, had been in the top job at Hunstanton’s independent Glebe House School for 14 years until he retired in 2018.

John’s peers within the North West Norfolk Liberal Democrats group said they were “sad to announce” his death - which they said was “unexpected”.

John Crofts

“He passed away peacefully in his sleep just after his 65th birthday on Tuesday night,” they added.

Cllr Rob Colwell, Liberal Democrat county councillor for Gaywood South and parliamentary candidate for North West Norfolk in next month’s general election, said: “John was a good friend and a close and trusted colleague and his loss will be felt across the community.

“He recently retired as head teacher of Glebe School in Hunstanton and was elected last August as county councillor for Freebridge Lynn.”

John is pictured with staff and students while he was Glebe House School's head teacher in 2015

Cllr Colwell, who is running against Conservative James Wild, who has held the seat since the last election in 2019, said John was also active in his charitable work for the Rotary Club in Hunstanton.

“I was recently looking for John and asked somebody where he was,” Cllr Colwell added.

“They turned to me and said ‘I’m not sure. John is everywhere.’

“He will be greatly missed by all those who have known him.”

John Crofts stood as Liberal Democrat candidate for the 2021 Norfolk police and crime commissioner election

A spokesperson for Glebe House School said John was “more than a headmaster” who “dedicated his life to education”.

“It is with sadness that we have had to inform our community that our former headmaster John Crofts has passed away,” they said.

“He has been an important part of many families' lives as their children have moved through Glebe House School and Nursery, both as headmaster and then as a volunteer and member of our staff following his retirement.

“In a standard week, he could be found reading with our Pre-Prep, supporting sports development across the school, leading our Rota Kids Club in the Prep School, and supporting staff. He knew what it meant to make people feel valued and loved.

“It is no small measure of the man to say that he was the heart of Glebe and will always be part of who we are.

“We are blessed to have had the opportunity to know him and experience his generosity of spirit and commitment to people.

“We have received many comments from families who knew and collaborated with John, and all mention his kindness, selflessness, and compassion, and that he treated all he worked with as part of his family.

“He was more than a headmaster. He was a friend, a mentor, a role model. John dedicated his life to education, it was his profession, his passion, and his priority.

“At Glebe House School, we were privileged to have had the benefit of his energy and commitment. He gave everything to the school.

“He will be missed every day, especially by those whose life journey was inspired by John, and his legacy will last at Glebe House School.”

Upon being elected as county councillor last year, John, who lived in Ringstead, said he was “honoured” and “truly humbled” that the residents of the ward had “placed their trust in me”.

“I’m looking forward to getting started. It has been a pleasure to meet so many of you already and I look forward to meeting many more in the months to come,” he said.

Cllr Kay Mason Billig, leader of Norfolk County Council, said: “We were shocked and saddened to hear of Cllr Crofts’ sudden passing.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences go to his family at this difficult time.”

John had also been the Liberal Democrat candidate for the Norfolk police and crime commissioner elections in 2021 - but the role went to Conservative Giles Orpen-Smellie.

Clls Rob Colwell and John Crofts campaigning for a 30mph speed limit throughout Castle Rising

Mr Orpen-Smellie was replaced by Labour’s Sarah Taylor after this year’s vote.

In the last year as county councillor, John campaigned for a 30mph speed limit throughout Castle Rising and took part in litter picks in the area.

