A historic library building could be put on the open market if no community group takes it over, it can be revealed.

Norfolk County Council has confirmed to the Lynn News that if a suitable group or individual is not found to take over Lynn’s Carnegie Library, the premises will be put up for sale.

An application process is currently open which allows groups to put in bids to take on the building, which was opened in 1905 after being gifted to the town by Andrew Carnegie.

The Carnegie building is at risk of being put on the market if a community group is not found within 12 months

The county council has said it is undertaking a “proactive process” to work with interested parties.

The authority has already had groups show their interest in taking the building over and has previously stressed that it would strive to avoid it being turned into flats or retail premises.

However, Cllr Jane James, cabinet member for corporate services and innovation, has said that if a suitable offer is not made, the council will have to “explore other options”.

King's Lynn Library will be taking part in the next heritage open day - Official opening by Andrew Carnegie.

The council opened an application window in July, and groups have until October 20 to submit their proposals.

Funding was secured in 2022 to move the library into a new community hub in Lynn’s former Argos building, which is due to be completed in 2025.

Cllr James said that a number of community groups have already shown an interest in taking over the building.

She said: “We understand how significant this building is to the residents of Lynn, and we are working hard to find a partner who shares our commitment to maintaining the Carnegie for community use.

Ongoing construction work at the Multi-Use Community Hub on New Conduit Street in Lynn

“We have already received interest from a number of local groups, and we are working with them to support their applications.

“Our efforts over the coming months will be dedicated to finding a sustainable future for this site. We have recently opened up this offer to the voluntary and community sectors to give us the best chance to find a long-term use for the Carnegie.”

However, she added: “It is important that anyone looking to take on the Carnegie can show how they can effectively manage and maintain the building.

Cllr Alex Kemp expressed her concerns about the future of the Carnegie building. Picture: West Norfolk Council

“While every effort will be made to find a suitable partner, we will have to explore other options if an agreement can’t be reached.”

Borough and county councillor Alex Kemp - who has remained adamant that the Carnegie building should continue to be a library - has slammed the possibility of it being put on the market.

“The Carnegie was given to the people of Lynn and Norfolk County Council has no right to sell it off,” she said.

“It is needed as a library. Lynn is an area where there is education and skills deprivation. It is a heritage asset.”

Cllr Kemp said that residents she told about the possibility of the building being sold were “horrified”.

Across the UK, other former Carnegie libraries have been turned into the likes of museums, art galleries, creative workshops, boxing clubs, theatres and dance studios.

Interviews with shortlisted applicants for the Lynn building are expected to take place in late November or early December, with a decision made in January next year.

The successful bidder will be expected to provide evidence of a sound five-year plan for when they take on the facilities, which have been valued at £95,000.

Those wishing to lease the building would expected to pay around £15,000 per year.