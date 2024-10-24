“I was driving around - that was it really,” were the words of a drug-driver who was more than three times the limit.

It is not the first motoring offence that 23-year-old Chad Cook has committed, nor the first time he has been caught with cannabis.

Cook appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to drug-driving and possession of a Class B drug.

Cook had smoked cannabis before driving his moped. Picture: iStock

This was Cook’s third court appearance this year.

In June, Cook had his electric bike seized by police after being caught riding it at 60mph while filming himself.

He was also in court earlier this year for running away from officers after buying cannabis.

On the evening of June 8, Cook was seen speeding along Newlands Avenue in North Lynn on a moped.

Police stopped him and conducted a search, discovering 0.3g of cannabis in his pocket.

Officers therefore decided to conduct a drugs test.

Cook had 7.3mcg of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, a cannabis breakdown, in his system. The legal limit to drive is 2mcg.

He appeared unrepresented in court and had very little to say about his actions.

“I was just driving around - that was it really,” he said.

“I had some [cannabis] the day before. I wasn’t smoking it that day.”

Cook, of St Edmundsbury Road in North Lynn, was disqualified from driving for 14 months and fined £120.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £48.