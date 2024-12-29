Let’s take a look back at some of the biggest headlines from May 2024…

From thousands taking part in Lynn’s annual Grand East Anglia Run (GEAR) 10K to candidates preparing for a General Election - it’s fair to say that May was a very busy month.

But it all started with Heacham beach’s reputation reaching a new low when it was handed a ‘Brown Flag Award’.

Heacham North Beach. Picture: Ian Burt

The beach had become renowned as Norfolk’s most noxious in recent years, with the standard of bathing water consistently deemed to be ‘poor’.

Thankfully, by December, officials said that the quality of sea water at Heacham was continuing to improve.

Elsewhere, there were celebrations for thousands who crossed the finish line after completing the Recipharm GEAR 10K run around Lynn.

Runners making a final sprint up towards the finishing line

Plenty of those working for local businesses also completed the corporate challenge and youngsters also ran a 1.9K course as part of Mini GEAR.

The day was not just a time to mark a personal achievement, but for many of those taking part, the event was also a chance to fundraise for some really important causes.

There were also celebrations for the team at Hillington-based The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House, as they revealed that ‘Tulips for Tapping’ was the most successful to date.

Hosted by tulip growers Mark and Susanne Eves of Norfolk Tulips, the event - which raised £322,294 for the hospice - drew more than 25,000 visitors to the site off of the A148 near Sandringham over a two-week period in April as they took in the vibrant sight of 6.3million flowers.

Celebrating a successful Tulips for Tapping event are, from left, Adelle Bates, patient, Robin Lake, volunteer, Charity Rowe, registered nurse, Mark Eves, director at Norfolk Tulips/PS & JE Ward Ltd, Susanne Eves, director at Norfolk Tulips/PS & JE Ward Ltd, Melissa Bagge, palliative nursing assistant, Steve Eglen, volunteer and Julia Saunders, volunteer

In other news, we reported that a community shop helping some of the most vulnerable people in Lynn was itself in need of help to remain open.

Emma Brock, who runs Fairstead Community Shop along with a team of volunteers, told the Lynn News that it had been hit by rising energy bill costs and was at threat of closure if it did not receive urgent help.

Emma Brock (left) with other community shop volunteers. Picture: Ian Burt

Since a GoFundMe page was launched in March, it has raised almost £3,000 for the cause, which we’re pleased to say is still providing its essential services to those in need in the area.

Later on in the month, candidates started gearing up for six weeks of campaigning after then-Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a General Election.

After the PM confirmed that the election would take place on July 4, candidates including now-MPs James Wild and Terry Jermy began work to convince the electorate in their respective constituencies, North West Norfolk and South West Norfolk, to back them.

An artist's impression of the new Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Speaking of MPs, in May, Mr Wild once again insisted that there was “no scope for delay” in rebuilding Lynn’s hospital despite nationwide worries about soaring costs.

The Government’s flagship programme to build 40 new hospitals was being marred by “delay, indecision and soaring costs”, health leaders across the country were warning.

There was to be much more uncertainty and concern regarding the rebuild of the QEH over the next few months, as you’ll read, but we now know that the project is on track and officials continue to hope the new site will be ready to open by 2030.

The village of Snettisham in Norfolk where feral chickens were roaming free. Picture: SWNS

As the month came to a close, a flock of feral chickens were ruffling feathers of some villagers in Snettisham.

It came as the residents were invited to attend an annual parish assembly to gauge opinion of the matter - with the majority in favour of rehoming and reducing the number of chickens with the help of Fresh Start for Hens.

There had been complaints that the chickens were causing a noise disturbance and frequently digging up gardens on Common Road.