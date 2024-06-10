A woman in her 60s suffered serious injuries after being involved in a crash that took place next to a historic landmark.

Emergency services were called to the junction of King Street and Purfleet Place in Lynn on Friday afternoon following reports of a collision between a car and a motorbike.

The black Honda CMX motorbike, which was travelling towards the town centre, was involved in a collision with a white BMW X1 at 3pm near the Custom House.

The crash happened on Purfleet Place in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

The motorcyclist – a woman aged in her 60s – suffered serious injuries.

Police were seen on Friday afternoon diverting drivers away from the scene and left the scene at 5.40pm.

Officers would like to speak to any witnesses or anyone who may have seen the manner of driving/riding or have relevant dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch quoting reference NC-07062024-269 by reporting it online, emailing lucie.hart@norfolk.police.uk or phoning 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.