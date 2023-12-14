A new head teacher will be taking over the reins at a secondary school in Lynn in the new year – with an approach “ensuring that the school is at the heart of the community”.

Sarah Hartshorn, who was appointed principal of King Edward VII (KES) Academy in 2019, will be leaving the school at the end of the autumn term, with Darren Hollingsworth becoming its new head teacher from January 1.

Mr Hollingsworth, who is currently principal at Cromer Academy, said he was “excited” to be joining the team at KES, which has 1,194 students on its roll between Years 7 and 13.

KES Academy’s new principal Darren Hollingsworth. Picture: Inspiration Trust

“There are few schools steeped in such tradition as King Edward VII Academy and I am excited to be part of its next chapter,” he said.

At its last inspection in 2021, before it was transferred from the Eastern Multi-Academy Trust to the Inspiration Trust, KES Academy received an overall ‘requires improvement’ rating from Ofsted. It had been rated ‘requires improvement’ for the quality of education, and ‘good’ in all other categories.

Prior to that, KES was rated ‘inadequate’ in 2019.

Outgoing KES Academy principal Sarah Hartshorn

A spokesperson from the Inspiration Trust, which runs KES Academy, said Ms Hartshorn had seen through a “variety of changes and improvements to the school” since she joined.

“We wish Sarah all the best in the future,” they added.

“We are pleased to announce that Darren Hollingsworth has been appointed as the new head teacher of the school from 1st January 2024.

“Mr Hollingsworth has been a successful principal at Cromer Academy, recently seeing the school through a good Ofsted inspection.”

Prior to his time at Cromer Academy, Mr Hollingsworth had been vice principal at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy. He has been part of the Inspiration Trust since 2016.

“Mr Hollingsworth currently leads on the Department for Education Behaviour Hubs programme,” the spokesperson added.

“He has an excellent track record of leadership and improving outcomes for pupils.

“He has worked tirelessly to build links with his school and the locality at Cromer, ensuring the school is at the heart of the community, and it is this approach that he intends to bring to KES.”