A river has come close to bursting its banks this morning.

The water level of the River Nene at Sutton Bridge was almost at the two-metre mark at around 8am today.

It is close to the bank beside the East Bank road connecting to the A17 at Cross Keys swing bridge.

It comes as a flood alert which was in place for Lynn and the surrounding areas today has been removed.

The Environment Agency had warned that there would be southerly winds and high water levels from 8am today.

It said that areas most at risk included Lynn, West Lynn, Clenchwarton, Terrington St Clement, Walpole Cross Keys and Tilney All Saints.

The following tide at 8.15pm was forecast to be below the flood alert threshold.

The flood alert was removed at 10am this morning - along with another for the coast from Heacham to north of Lynn, including Heacham, Snettisham, Ingoldisthorpe, Dersingham and Wolferton.

However, the Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for the North Norfolk coast from Old Hunstanton, including Brancaster, Burnham and Holkham, extending to Cley.

The alert says: “This message has been issued because some minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths is likely between 7.30pm and 9.30pm today, Saturday 19th October.

“Tides are expected to be higher than usual, due to the forecast weather conditions during spring tides.

“We expect to see water on roads and paths to beaches and on the quays in Brancaster, Burnham Overy, Holkham, Wells and Blakeney.”

It adds: “Take care on coastal roads and footpaths, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger.

“We are monitoring the situation and not expecting the situation to escalate.”