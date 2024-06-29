A charity which helps young struggling families in West Norfolk has received a recent donation from a Rotary club.

Lynn’s Priory Rotary Club has donated a total of £600 to Home-Start, a charity based in Swaffham which is currently helping a total of 19 families living in the borough - but has another 11 on the waiting list.

Home-Start needs more volunteers to help with its growing demand. The charity can help families with young children who are suffering from financial problems, mental health issues, disabilities and more.

Liz Cross and Sarah Rogers, an experienced Home-Start volunteer, received the cheque for £600 from members of Priory Rotary.

Liz Cross, senior lead for Home-Start Norfolk, said: “We are taking every opportunity to raise awareness that Home-Start Norfolk was among the first to be awarded the Kings Award for Volunteering (KAVS – the highest award for a voluntary organisation and the equivalent of an MBE) a testament to the dedication and commitment of our volunteers.”

Home-Start has diversified its offer to volunteers to encourage more to sign up including pieces of work with a family over a shorter period of time, telephone support, signposting group support and core home support.

Full training is given along with additional training across the year to upskill volunteers, leading to the need for more resources, which is dependent on voluntary donations.