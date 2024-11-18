A shoplifter who went on a stealing spree avoided going to prison.

Jayde Greenacre, 38, of Freiston in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates court, where she sentenced for five offences.

In a previous hearing, Greenacre admitted five counts of theft and also having cannabis - a class B drug - in her possession.

Greenacre stole from numerous shops, one of them being from Matalan in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

On Thursday, Greenacre also admitted stealing baby clothes from Matalan on July 1.

Prosecutor Asif Akram told the court the first offence took place on June 5, when she went into Next on the Hardwick Retail Park in Lynn and stole candles worth £69.

When being arrested, police also found Greenacre had 0.5g of cannabis on her.

Two days later, she stole £100 of meat from Marks and Spencer in Lynn town centre.

On July 1, Greenacre stole some Lynx deodorant from One Beyond on Broad Street.

On September 22, she stole six tins of coffee and a loaf of bread from Tesco Express on Wootton Road in Lynn that was worth £56.70.

A week later, she returned to the same store and stole chicken and steak worth £63.75.

Greenacre isn’t a stranger to Lynn Magistrates’ Court, she has been in court for previous thefts and for causing criminal damage.

In mitigation, Lisa Dade told the court Greenacre suffers from a number of physical and mental health conditions and urged magistrates not to send her into custody.

“Her offending has got even worse and her situation has got worse,” said Ms Dade.

“She was first introduced to crack cocaine at the age of 11 and she has a long-standing drug addiction.”

Ms Dade told the court Greenacre currently has an aneurysm and is susceptible to having seizures.

She added that Greenacre used to be addicted to heroin, but has been working with organisation Change, Grow, Live, to keep off of it.

Magistrates decided to give Greenacre an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

She will pay a total of £219 in compensation to the shops she stole from and was ordered to complete a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 15 rehabilitation activity days.

Greenacre was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £154.