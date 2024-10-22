A decision on who will take on Lynn’s historic Carnegie library building is expected to be made next year.

An application process allowing groups and individuals to bid to take on the premises has now closed, with “a number” of interested parties putting their case forward.

The building has operated as a library since it opened in 1905, but that era will come to an end next autumn when its facilities are re-housed in the old town centre Argos premises on New Conduit Street.

The future of the Carnegie has been a hot topic of discussion in recent months, with Norfolk County Council and West Norfolk Council forced to reassure residents that it will not be turned into flats.

Now, following the closure of the application process, a spokesperson for the county council has said: “We have received a number of applications from local groups to take on the Carnegie building in King’s Lynn.

“Over the coming weeks we will be reviewing each application and inviting shortlisted candidates to an interview before the end of the year, which will examine how each proposal demonstrates community benefit, financial sustainability and a clear plan for the future.

Members of the Lynn Town Board were given a look around the new library building last month. Picture: West Norfolk Council

“A decision on the future of the building is expected to be taken next year following the conclusion of this process.”

Across the UK, other former Carnegie libraries have been turned into the likes of museums, art galleries, creative workshops, boxing clubs, theatres and dance studios.

Members of the Lynn Town Board took an early look inside the town’s new library and community hub last month.

The multi-use building is currently under construction.

It will house a modern library, as well as learning facilities and a community hub, which will be available for a variety of uses by organisations, groups, and residents when services are moved over from the Carnegie.

The new hub will provide a range of facilities and services all in one place, including a new library that will be larger than the existing one, with more books on display.

In addition, the rare book collections, which are currently locked away, will be on public display in the new hub and available to view via booked, curated sessions.