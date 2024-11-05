Barclays in King’s Lynn to close temporarily again for refurbishment
A bank which closed for refurbishment works just a couple of months ago will be shut again.
Barclays on Lynn’s High Street will close for 10 days from Saturday, November 9 for further refurbishment works.
The bank closed at the end of September for a similar period of time and reopened to customers on October 10.
It is thought to re-open again on November 19.
Branch customers were alerted by text message today about the refurbishment works.
The text said: ““We’re improving your Lynn branch so it will temporarily close from Saturday, November 9.
“Online Banking is available 24/7. You can use the Post Office for anything involving cash or cheques.”
The nearest branch to visit is in Peterborough, although there is a Barclays Local inside Wisbech Library where you can speak to a member of staff.