A bank which closed for refurbishment works just a couple of months ago will be shut again.

Barclays on Lynn’s High Street will close for 10 days from Saturday, November 9 for further refurbishment works.

The bank closed at the end of September for a similar period of time and reopened to customers on October 10.

Barclays on Lynn's High Street will be temporarily closed. Picture: Google Maps

It is thought to re-open again on November 19.

Branch customers were alerted by text message today about the refurbishment works.

The text said: ““We’re improving your Lynn branch so it will temporarily close from Saturday, November 9.

“Online Banking is available 24/7. You can use the Post Office for anything involving cash or cheques.”

The nearest branch to visit is in Peterborough, although there is a Barclays Local inside Wisbech Library where you can speak to a member of staff.