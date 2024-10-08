Transformational plans to preserve and enhance Lynn’s Guildhall theatre have been approved.

The proposals for the full renovation and refurbishment of St George’s Guildhall, resulting in the site becoming a regional and national centre for arts, creativity, and theatre, were given the go-ahead by West Norfolk Council’s planning committee yesterday.

The plans for the Guildhall and Creative Hub will see the venue’s historic buildings and courtyards transformed into new spaces to offer both a heritage attraction and year-round performances.

A projection of what the courtyard could look like. Picture: West Norfolk Council

It is envisaged that the project could bring millions of pounds into West Norfolk’s economy, with estimates predicting that footfall and customer spend could help to generate around £30million into the local economy.

In addition, a large number of jobs would be created through the project, including during the construction and the ongoing operation of the site.

Planning permission being granted follows a long process after the discovery of floorboards on which William Shakespeare himself are believed to have trodden on.

A projection of what the foyer would look like, looking towards the entrance. Picture: West Norfolk Council

The Lynn venue is the only working theatre in the country with a credible claim to the Bard having performed there.

The aim now is for the site to be a place for the whole community, incorporating low-cost tickets for residents and school visits, building on the work with schools that has already begun.

Cllr Simon Ring, deputy leader of the borough council and cabinet member for business and culture said: “The Guildhall is one of King’s Lynn’s best loved spaces, a true historical gem which can offer even more for local people and visitors alike through its sensitive redevelopment.

“The vision of these aspirational plans is the creation of a thriving and inspiring centre with the unique and important heritage of the Guildhall preserved and protected for future generations to enjoy.

An image showing what the Guildhall foyer entrance could look like. Picture: West Norfolk Council

“The Guildhall project represents a huge opportunity for our community through an engaging new offer, and through the footfall and investment it will bring into our area as a beacon for West Norfolk.”

Vicky Etheridge, interim chair of the Lynn Town Board, added: “It is fantastic to see the Guildhall project take another step forward with planning permission granted.

“The Guildhall has significant untapped potential which can be unlocked through these exciting plans, resulting in an inspiring space for all.

A projection of what the interior of the red barn could look like. Picture: West Norfolk Council

“With the achievement of this latest milestone for the project, we are moving ever closer to realising our shared ambitions for this site.”

The proposals build on the Guildhall’s impressive heritage as the oldest working theatre in the country.

Last year, the original floorboards which Shakespeare is believed to have performed on, dating from the early 15th century, were discovered in a major historical find.

A projection of what the Guildhall site could look like. Picture: West Norfolk Council

More recently, archaeological work revealed a 600-year-old doorway which may once have led to his dressing room.

Further research, led by creative director Tim FitzHigham, is taking place to explore this exciting history, including the links with Robert Armin, Shakespeare’s comedian who was born in the town.

“It’s been a massive body of work the planning application involving over 223 supporting documents, many of them running to 1,000 pages, all carefully prepared,” Mr FitzHigham said.

“The historic discoveries have shown, by reaching over 300million people worldwide, the potential of the Guildhall: but the thing we should all be most proud of to date is the activity on site; working with thousands of children and young people, showing visual arts, cinema, plays, comedy, music and so much more both indoor and outdoor – this proves what an asset the Guildhall site could be in the long term.

Floorboards on which Shakespeare could have performed were discovered last year. Picture: West Norfolk Council

“We all accept there is a very long way to go and several big challenges to overcome, but today a key milestone has been achieved with planning permission awarded.”

The Guildhall theatre in Lynn. Picture: West Norfolk Council

