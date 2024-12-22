A 26-year-old has avoided spending time in prison after she pushed a 65-year-old woman over at a town bus station, causing her to fracture her spine.

Lucy Whittington, of Estuary Close in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where she was sentenced for inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.

She admitted the offence during a previous hearing, where it was heard that an altercation began at Lynn bus station on April 12 at 5pm.

Lynn bus station, where Lucy Whittington committed her offence

Prosecutor Asif Akram told the court that the complainant, a 65-year-old woman, had asked a group of people to turn down the music they were playing through a speaker.

The group continued playing the loud music when the woman approached the group and swung her bag at one of Whittington’s friends.

Whittington then grabbed the woman’s shoulders and pushed her away, causing the woman to fall to the floor.

The police were called to the scene shortly after and Whittington was arrested.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment for a spine fracture and felt “stunned” when she fell to the floor.

Since Whittington pushed her over, the woman has had to have frequent physiotherapy sessions and medication.

Through a victim impact statement, the woman added that she feels “terrified” at the thought of going into Lynn town centre again and has lost her confidence.

In mitigation, Charlotte Winchester urged magistrates not to send Whittington into custody due to the 26-year-old having numerous physical and mental health problems.

The solicitor said that Whittington had “no intention” of causing the lady to fall to the ground.

“As soon as it happened, she instantly felt remorseful,” said Ms Winchester.

Ms Winchester explained that the woman had asked Whittington’s friend to stop playing the loud music before the defendant was present.

Magistrates, led by John Hare, ordered that Whittington completes a 12-month community order, which entails completing a six-month alcohol treatment requirement, 12-month mental health treatment requirement and five rehabilitation activity days.

She was also ordered to pay £300 compensation to the woman she pushed as well as paying £85 court costs and a victim surcharge of £114.