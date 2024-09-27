In his weekly, That’s Entertainment column, Andy Tyler looks at some exciting upcoming events…

The column starts this week with first-class musical events both past, present and to come, all in our area.

I begin in the present as The Consone Quartet, former BBC New Generation Artists will give a coffee concert this morning at Lynn’s historic town hall, starting 11am, consisting of music by Mozart, Handel, and Abel. It should be an enjoyable occasion with coffee and cakes available from 10.30am.

Lynn Town Hall

Turning to the near future the Festival’s Burney Weekend starts next Friday with exciting events taking place up to and including Sunday. Talks, walks, and concerts are on offer, so visit: kingslynnfestival.org.uk for all the details.

Looking back to recent local musical highlights I was greatly impressed with a recital organised by The Classical Music Rocks Charity where in one day over 800 local school children enjoyed the event held in three separate sessions at Lynn’s Guildhall with pianist Siobhain O’Higgins and soprano Natasha Page.

Songs Inspired by Shakespeare were on the varied programme, and they were received with enthusiasm by the youngsters. Support for this local charity is always welcome, bringing classical music to young people being its goal, so if interested, please visit: cmrschoolswestnorfolk.com for further details.

St Faith’s Church in Gaywood holds regular popular events, and I understand a recent recital given by the early music trio Hexachordia whose members are Sarah Doig, Tony Scheuregger and Jane Scheuregger was enjoyed by the audience.

Several historic instruments were used, including viols, lutes, recorders, guitars, flutes, and the Scheureggers also sang. The pieces, like the CMR concert, had connections with Shakespeare, and music by Dowland and Morley was featured. Look out for more enjoyable events at St Faith’s; I notice Sunday’s 9.45am service is in celebration of music!

For some bright Baroque music (without Shakespearean connections, as far as I know), performed by the flamboyant group Red Priest, why not see if tickets are still available for their concert taking place at Burnham Overy Village Hall tomorrow night at 7.30pm? Book online at: musicintheburnhams.com or call: 07989 177079 now.

Bestselling novelist Sally Rooney’s new book Intermezzo is just out, and I’ve read rave reviews from critics. Concentrating more on the internal lives of the characters, and written in a both mature and experimental style the novel has to be my recommendation of the week.

A film to watch out for is Joker: Folie A Deux, starring once again, Joaquin Phoenix. This time round besides all the thrills, crime and drama is music, and fans of Batman-related movies should be enthused. The film will be released on October 4.

The Lynn Civic Society’s aims are to protect Lynn’s rich heritage and to influence the way the town evolves to meet challenges and change. A new series of lectures is taking place starting with: King’s Lynn to Walsingham Way Pilgrim Trail Project, presented by Dr Paul Richards and Philip Eke, borough tourism officer.

The presentation will be held on Thursday, October, 3, starting at 7:30pm, Thoresby College is the venue, members go free, and visitors, £2. Why not join the society? Visit: kingslynncivicsociety.co.uk for further details.

Another society that holds some excellent lectures is The Lynn Society of Arts and Sciences who now meet at the small barn at The Knights Hill Hotel. For details of their forthcoming lecture programme visit: klsas.uk

GroundUp at The GroundWork Gallery starts soon. It’s a project to restore nature, fight climate change, and grow healthy food on a West Norfolk coastal farm. Also, a varied range of events and ways to get involved are available, so why not visit the gallery during exhibition times, usually open between 11am and 4pm, Wednesdays to Saturdays? Contact: 01553 340714 or email: mail@groundworkgallery.com

Festival Too brings The Soul Sisters and DJ Zola to The North Wootton Village Hall for an evening of singing and dancing on the evening of Friday, October 25, 7.30pm until midnight. A licensed bar will be available. Tickets via Bridget on 07795 236616.

A reminder that The King’s Lynn Literature Festival is held over this weekend; all events are at Lynn Town Hall. Contact 01553 764864 for tickets.

Lastly, don’t forget there’s always something to enjoy at local libraries, museums, churches, theatres, and cinemas, then why not follow up your entertainment with a meal at a local cafe, restaurant, or pub of your choice?