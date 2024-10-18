In his weekly That’s Entertainment column, Andy Tyler looks at some exciting upcoming events…

Dodging the showers has been the name of the game lately, but let’s hope for dry weather when the many Halloween and Bonfire Night events take place.

The popular Fawkes in the Walks event this year will be held on the evening of Friday, November 1 from 6pm, and includes stalls, refreshments, and a funfair. The fireworks display starts at 8pm, but hopefully, no gunpowder, treason, or plot!

Pictures from a previous Fawkes in the Walks event. Picture: West Norfolk Council

This Halloween why not explore free artworks inspired by the story of cinema in Lynn? Kinema of Dreams enables one to see an animated short film and installation at The Majestic Cinema, and then view the projection at Greyfriars Tower after dark. For details and more information visit: collusion.org.uk/kinema

As usual, there’s plenty going on at Lynn Library appealing to all tastes, even a talk about the darker side of Lynn!

Tomorrow evening between 4.30pm and 6.30pm a Lynn Town Guide, Paul Allford, will give a talk and those attending will be able to share their own uncanny experiences.

It’s adults only and tickets are £5. Refreshments are available. Phone: 01553 772568 for tickets.

If you’re into Scrabble, why not join the Library’s Scrabble Club? Wednesdays between 10.30am and 12.30pm is when the club is held. Again for details contact: 01553 772568.

There’s a fine variety of entertainment these days held at St Nicholas’ Chapel. For an elegant and relaxed evening, why not enjoy ‘Magical Mozart by Candlelight’ on Sunday, November 3, starting at 7.30pm?

If you prefer Motown, Soul, and Disco, why not join the Edwin Starr Band gig at the chapel on Saturday, November 9? To book, and for details of both events, contact the box office on 01256 416384.

More suggested reading for the darker evenings, and plenty of new titles have been published on, and around, Super Thursday! This week: Ian Rankin’s Midnight and Blue will be a must for fans and perhaps a novel for the Christmas Stocking!

Not long to wait for some fine family entertainment. Paddington in Peru comes to cinemas from November 8, and I for one am looking forward to his further adventures; always great entertainment!

I enjoy the sound of the viola so I’m looking forward to the next Lynn Festival Coffee Concert on Friday, October 25. Ami-Louise Johnsson, viola, and Ayaka Shigeno, piano, will give a recital including music by Bach, Schumann and Vieuxtemps.

Lynn Town Hall is the venue and doors open at 10.30am, with the recital starting at 11am. Refreshments are available, included in the ticket price.

Alive Leisure is running some great holiday activities for youngsters between October 25 and November 3 at Lynnsport, St James Pool, Downham Leisure, Oasis, Glebe House School, and South Lynn Community Centre.

There are football clubs for both boys and girls, basketball and gymnastics clubs, breakfast clubs, and fun clubs, as well as a Halloween glow ride on November 3, between 6 and 8pm.

Booking is advisable. Contact numbers are: Alive Downham - 01366 386868, Alive Lynnsport - 01553 818001, Alive Oasis in Hunstanton - 01485 534227, and Alive St James Pool - 01553 764888.

Leaving West Norfolk briefly, I recommend trips out to Norwich, Cambridge and London. The Autumn Festival of Norfolk is holding events this month and next (visit: autumnfestivalofnorfolk.org for details). In Cambridge, The Fitzwilliam Museum Museum is holding an exhibition entitled ‘Paris 1924: Sport, Art and the Body’, until November 3, and London’s National Gallery has a historic Van Gogh Exhibition until January 19 next year.

Getting back to West Norfolk just in time to recommend a visit to Snettisham Fleamarket open tomorrow between 9am and 3pm, at The Snettisham Memorial Hall.

All sorts of collectables and curios to buy, light refreshments available, supporting Snettisham WI for The Purfleet Trust. 50p admission, under 16s go free!