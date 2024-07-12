In his weekly That’s Entertainment column, Andy Tyler takes a look at the local arts scene.

As I write the sun is shining, and for many, the holidays are in sight, so let’s concentrate on all the great entertainment and events coming our way in the coming weeks.

Currently there are many summer fetes and fairs taking place locally; they are popular as members of the community can socialise, raise money for worthy causes, enjoy refreshments and hopefully win raffle prizes and spot some bargains. I enjoyed fairs recently at St Faith’s Church and The Beacon in North Lynn, and recommend the summer fete which will be held at Lynn Minster, Saturday July 20, between 10am and 1pm. There will be plenty to enjoy without doubt!

Westacre Theatre

Let’s hope the weather stays fine for The Amy Winehouse Band tonight, Sigala tomorrow, and all the other performers taking part in Festival Too.

The King’s Lynn Festival starts on Sunday with a documentary: Exhibition On Screen: Lucien Freud - A Self Portrait (Cert PG). The British painter and draughtsman’s work is revealed and this fascinating film is shown in partnership with The King’s Lynn Community Cinema Club. The venue is St George’s Guildhall and the film starts at 1pm.

The KLCC’s Summer Season Programme is now available. Pick up their leaflet or visit: www.klccc.uk events and film screenings are detailed up to, and including, October this year.

Looking forward to the school holidays Alive has an exciting summer holiday programme lined up for the youngsters taking place between July 22 and September 3. Venues are Lynnsport, St.James Pool, Downham Leisure, Oasis, Glebe House School and South Lynn Community Centre. Booking is advisable, go to: alivewestnorfolk.co.uk

Westacre Theatre provides top-class entertainment all year round but a visit during the summer is especially pleasurable. This Sunday between 12 midday and 3pm their first picnic event takes place featuring the brilliant Bojangles String Quartet. Although there is plenty of room under Westacre’s special tent, visitors can bring their own gazebos or parasol and set up in the grounds. Tickets are £12, under 10s going free. The picnics are dog-friendly. For details of this, and other events at Westacre visit: www.westacretheatre.com

For ‘Lord of the Rings’ fans and art lovers, a visit to view The Magic of Middle Earth exhibition may be of interest. The exhibition is held at The Shakespeare Barn, St George’s Guildhall, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays between 12pm and 4pm, it runs until September 14. Entry is free. Precious!

Talking movies, my film recommendation of the week is Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Eddie Murphy’s character, Axel Foley is reunited with the cast of the original film (this is the fourth movie), and Eddie generally gives his usual larger-than-life performance!

The West Norfolk Gilbert and Sullivan Society are performing ‘The Mikado’ between February 6 and 8 next year, at Lynn’s Guildhall. The production is to be updated, set against the dynamic backdrop of a modern railway station. Anyone interested in taking part, especially tenors and sopranos - but other voice ranges welcome - should contact Ros Ridley, the society’s secretary at: 01553 674715, rosalindridley@aol.com or tornero1664@gmail.com

Don’t forget The Hunstanton One-Act Drama Festival 2024, described as a feast of amateur entertainment, taking place between July 19 and 21. There are ten plays performed over the three days.

If you are interested in the development of the council’s Heritage and Culture Strategy why not join an open workshop to make your views and ideas known at this early stage of the process? If you want to get added to the list of contacts get in touch with Jo Dalcombe on jo@artreach.org.uk

Lastly, back to those local fairs and fetes, The Spectrum Art and Craft Club are holding an art and art exhibition and craft fair next Tuesday until Saturday, July 20, open between 10am until 4pm, entry is free and there’s daily live keyboard music playing. The venue is The Methodist Church, London Road, opposite Lynn Library.