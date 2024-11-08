In his weekly That’s Entertainment column, Andy Tyler looks at some exciting upcoming events...

The Halloween and Guy Fawkes events are over for another year and I hope the vast majority of readers enjoyed themselves.

Hopefully, anyone affected by the trouble at The Fawkes in the Walks display is recovering from any ill effects of the disruption caused by a small number of crowd members. We now look forward to the many events taking place between now and Christmas.

Maddi Dawson (right) who plays Maria and Matthew Austin as Captain Von Trapp

It’s the 80th Anniversary year of The Lynn Players and their forthcoming production of the ever-popular ‘Sound of Music’, the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein family show should provide us with great entertainment between Tuesday, November 12 and Saturday, November 16, nightly at 7.30pm with a matinee on the Saturday, starting at 2.30pm.

The venue is the Alive Corn Exchange in Lynn, and tickets are available by contacting the box office on 01553 764864. I’m sure the show will be one of your favourite things this winter!

Panto season is almost upon us once again, and, as usual, I hope to mention as many local productions as I can in the coming weeks.

Cinderella is this year’s offering at the Alive Corn Exchange in Lynn and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at Hunstanton’s Princess Theatre. Both productions start their run in December. Do visit the venues’ websites for details and how to book.

Over in Watlington, the popular Watlington Players will be entertaining audiences with their production of The Snow Queen on December 21 and 22 with performances at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Visit: www.ticketsource.co.uk/watlingtonplayers to book tickets.

The Norfolk Symphony Orchestra’s new season starts with its opening concert on the afternoon of Sunday, November 17, starting at 3.30pm.

Lynn’s Alive Corn Exchange is the venue and the programme consists of music by Shostakovich and Anna Clyne. The Shostakovich pieces are his Festive Overture and Symphony No.5 and the cello soloist in Anna Clyne’s concerto is Ariana Kashefi.

Tickets are available by contacting: 01553 764864 and free tickets may still be available for young concertgoers if ordered directly through the box office.

The Record Club held at King’s Lynn Library will take place this coming Monday at 5.30pm. The album to be discussed is The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars by David Bowie. Enjoy a cuppa while listening, and share your views with others!

It’s always a pleasure to receive suggestions for my book recommendations from readers, and this week Robert Verity’s debut novel: French Leave has been praised by friends, so why not read the novel and make your own mind up?

It’s published by Vanguard Press and concerns the sudden killing of a successful social worker’s husband in a hit-and-run accident. To find out the consequences of the killing why not read the novel? I certainly hope to.

The film to see this week has to be Paddington in Peru, of course, but on a more serious note Blitz, a film featuring the story of a nine-year-old boy evacuee in The Second World War and his attempts to return to his family is also one to watch.

A reminder the King’s Lynn Community Cinema Club shows fine films regularly and holds various enjoyable social events. The next movie to be shown is La Chimera.

Films usually start at 7.30pm in Lynn’s St George’s Guildhall, and La Chimera will be shown on the evening of November 14. Why not join the club? For details visit: klccc.uk

If a Motown, Soul and Disco Party sounds like your thing then head to St Nicholas’ Chapel tomorrow! Better phone the box office now on 01256 416384 for details and tickets.

The West Norfolk Association of National Trust Members is holding a talk about Lynn Under Siege to be given by David Flintham on the afternoon of Sunday, November 17, beginning 2.30pm at South Wootton Village Hall, Church Lane, South Wootton. It’s just £8 to attend, £4 for local group members.

Lastly, something for the youngsters. It’s Concerteenies Musical Stories: Blown Away presented 11am and 1.30pm at Lynn Town Hall on Saturday, November 16. Visit: kingslynnfestival.org.uk to book tickets.

This enjoyable entertainment for the very young and their parents includes refreshments and activities before the concert.