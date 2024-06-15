In the fortnightly ‘Picture This’ column, museum curator Dayna Woolbright looks at items of interest from the collection…

This unusual object is a horn lantern, known locally in Lynn as ‘The Moone’.

It was used in the late 18th century to light the Mayor’s way when he went out at night. The lantern was mounted on a shaft with an iron rest at the lower end for fixing the foot in, giving greater support when carried.

Lynn folk called this 'The Moone'

Ox horn was a remarkably effective material for lanterns as it was transparent, non-flammable and much cheaper than glass.

The Moone is on permanent display at Stories of Lynn on the Saturday Market Place. For more lunar-related fun, ‘The Moon: Meet our Nearest Neighbour’ exhibition is on until September 2024 at Lynn Museum on the bus station..