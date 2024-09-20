

The ribbon was cut to mark the opening of a new charity retail shop in Burnham Market.

Adelle Bates one one of hospice’s Tulip Centre patients, had the honour of declaring the latest Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House shop open in Overy Road yesterday (Thursday).

A hospice spokesperson said Adelle is a “real advocate for the hospice and what we do here”.

Adelle cuts the ribbon at the new Norfolk Hospice coastal retail shop.

Speaking about the opening, the spokesperson said: “We had a fabulous response, it was really busy and we had a buzz of excitement from locals and those who had travelled to visit the shop opening.”

Adelle’s journey has been captured in a touching video on YouTube in which the former teacher and dance teacher talks about her life and how she used to be as “fit as a fiddle” running classes for aerobics, callanetics, ballet, tap and ballroom

She talks about living with a palliative illness and how she looks for the best she can get out of every day.

“I still want to live everyday and enjoy the flowers and listening to the birds,” she says.

In praising the Hillington-based hospice, Adelle says in the video it is so welcoming and a “breath of fresh air - it’s wonderful”.



