King’s Lynn Town Band has been playing in the town for more than 130 years and with a new learners class growing in numbers, the future looks bright.

Members have had a busy month with a spring concert at the end of April raising £760 which has been presented to the breast care unit at the town’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital following the concert at the London Road Methodist Church.

Recently, members enjoyed a trip to Emmerich in Germany marking more than 40 years of exchange visits between it and musicians from Blasorchester of Praest.

Emmerich Am Rhein was chosen as a twin town of Lynn in the early eighties when local groups were encouraged to forge relationships. Some families have been partnered since the beginning and now third generations are continuing to strengthen those ties.

The band joined the Blasorchester in Emmerich in a joint concert attended by more than 750 people.

“It was a wonderful weekend marking friendship and music,” a spokesperson said.

A grant from West Norfolk Council is helping the band improve its rehearsal rooms which should be ready by December.