A Lynn-based dance school is celebrating its 10th anniversary and students will be showcasing their talents in performances which start this weekend.

Studio 19 says it has plenty to celebrate with a successful competition team competing countrywide, students who have gone on to further their dance education at dance colleges and thousands of young people who have experienced the benefits of being part of a dance family.

And the 10th annual show at Lynn’s Corn Exchange is a celebration of achievements by those at the studio, based at Bergen Way on the North Lynn Industrial Estate.

The organisers hope former students and families will be part of the audience and join in the milestone celebrations.

Studio 19 currently teaches 400 children from across Lynn and West Norfolk as well as neighbouring Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire.

The hard work and success of these students coupled, with 10 years in business, will see beginner, junior and intermediate/senior shows taking place with the first on Saturday, September 21 and the remaining next weekend, September 28 and 29.

The studio, founded by Josh and Vicki Wille, is also celebrating the achievements of five students who have successfully auditioned for a place at Bodywork in Cambridge, another student who is set to join London Contemporary Dance School at The Place and another heading for Performers College in Essex.

Director Josh explained that safety is also a priority and in the wake of the tragic attack at Stockport in July on young dancers at a Taylor-Swift themed class, security has been stepped up at Studio 19.

“Teaching dance is what Studio 19 does, but we understand that before this can take place we need to ensure that safety is priority,” said Josh, explaining the studio’s on-site security system has been stepped up with CCTV inside and outside the facility, panic buttons in each studio, coded security doors and the appointment of a safeguarding officer.

“Studio 19 is very proud to share 10 years of success with local residents through the upcoming performances and would love you to join them if you have children of all ages wishing to build confidence, make friends for life and learn a physical discipline that gets them away from their screens,” said Josh.

Studio 19 closes for two-week break after the shows but those of all ages keen to start their dance journey, can book a free trial - available to book now - for classes from Monday, October 14. See the website www.studio19uk.com or email info@studio19uk.com for details.