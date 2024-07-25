A family fun day at Clenchwarton last Sunday raised more than £1,600 for community projects.

The village’s Community Foundation Trust held the event at the Recreation Park.

The organisers said it was a “resounding success” with people enjoying a day filled with activities and entertainment.

Clenchwarton family fun day Geoff Horne

A spokesperson said: “The Trust extends heartfelt thanks to everyone who participated, making this year's fun day the largest and most enjoyable in a long time.

“A massive thanks also goes to all the sponsors and donors whose contributions were invaluable.

Taking a soaking in the stocks. Tara Cooper from Terrington Scouts and Elsie-May

“Additionally, special acknowledgement goes to the trustees and volunteers for their hard work and unwavering support for the village, contributing significantly to the event's success.”

Above, Clowning around with Sally Beadle.

Clenchwarton family fun day. Pictures: Adam Fairbrother

Barbecue time at Clenchwarton family fun day.

Clenchwarton family fun day