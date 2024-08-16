Fundraising cyclists will be taking to the East Anglia roads next week for the gruelling Lap of Anglia.

A total of 68 people have signed up for the 435-mile challenge which raises vital funds for the life-saving East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) including some who work for the voluntary service on both the medical and fundraising side.

One of those is Zoe Harris, community and In Memory Giving lead, who said: “This will be the third time I have taken part in the Lap of Anglia. I have also helped to support the organisers for a number of years. I love the challenge and the feeling of knowing that all the donations I receive from family and friends can help to keep EAAA crews in the air and on the road, saving lives 24/7 across our region.”

The four-day challenge is from Wednesday, August 21 to Saturday, August 24. Cyclists set off from the service’s headquarters at Helimed House in Norwich, climbing a total of 14,167 feet during the event before crossing the finish line at Norwich. The route takes in areas covered by the service with cyclists pedalling more than 100 miles each day from Norwich to Ipswich, Ipswich to Luton, Luton to King’s Lynn and from Lynn to Norwich.

Since its launch in 2013, Lap of Anglia has raised in total £233,683 and this year the organisers are keen to break the £250K mark.

Operating two helicopters from bases in Norwich and Cambridge covering the whole of East Anglia at a cost of £17 million per year and £3,750 per mission, the EAAA is the UK’s first 24-hour emergency medical helicopter service.

The organisers have said there are many local sponsors to thank including Adrian Flux, A10 Auto Centre, This is Fuller, Thornalley Funeral Services, BH Haulage Ltd, Complete Commercial Finance, Bespak, Robson Construction Ltd and Edmundson Electrical.