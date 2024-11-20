King's Lynn Film Festival starts on Thursday, November 28 through to Sunday, December 1 with a host of diverse films being screened at the Corn Exchange cinema.

It features a number of preview screenings of some of the mostly hotly-anticipated films of the year, including Conclave, starring Ralph Fiennes, and the new Maria Callas biopic 'Maria' starring Angelina Jolie. Other films on the line-up yet to be released in the UK include 'La Cocina' a drama set in a New York restaurant, and 'Flow' a beautiful animated film that has wowed critics worldwide.

If you like world cinema, then don't miss the screening of 'All We Imagine as Light' a poetic award-winning Indian film telling the story of the hopes, dreams and loves of three nurses living in Mumbai.

Ralph Fiennes in Conclave

For the action fans among you, we will be including a revival screening of the cult classic 'Point Break' starring Patrick Swayze and Keanu Reeves. This screening is being supported by the British Film Institute (BFI).

The Film Festival is also partnering up with King's Lynn Festival to present the Wes Anderson comedy-drama 'The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou', starring Bill Murray and Cate Blanchett. This will open the festival with a one-off screening at the Guildhall on Thursday, November 28.

No festival line-up would be complete without an Alfred Hitchcock film, and the festival will be showing 'Rear Window' on the 70th anniversary of its release.

The programme also gives everyone the chance to get a taste of some local emerging talent, with a selection of short films made by local students from the College of West Anglia.

Ian Barton, Film Festival chairperson, said: "It's great to bring back the Film Festival to King's Lynn and West Norfolk. Once again, we are offering a mixture of films with something for everyone.

“Tickets are competitively priced with most screenings £6.50 or less. We'd love people to come along, have a great time and discover some wonderful films. We are especially excited about our collaboration with the College of West Anglia, and we will be screening a series of short films made by the talented students at the College, with admission just £1. The Corn Exchange Cinema have been fantastic in helping us to stage this festival, and thanks as well go out to our partner organisations the King's Lynn Festival and the King's Lynn Community Cinema Club."

James Fox, lecturer at the College of West Anglia, added: "These student films are the embodiment of the creativity currently airing at the College of West Anglia. These show that there is a hunger for storytelling and a thirst for high production values. Our students are excited to be able to share their work with a wider audience via the Film Festival.”

For the full programme see klfilmfestival.uk/programme-events/. Tickets are available from the Corn Exchange box office.