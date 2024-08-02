A Lynn care home is launching a new friendship café this week to bring the community together.

Goodwins Hall Care Home in Goodwins Road, hopes its new facility will provide a welcoming space to bring together local community members looking for companionship and conversation.

Whether you’re looking to make new friends or simply to enjoy a chat, cuppa, and great cake, the Friendship Café is the perfect place to be.

Introducing new Friendship Café at Goodwins Hall Care Home.

Flavia Hansell, home manager, highlighted the increasing problem of loneliness in our busy modern lives.

“Loneliness is an increasing problem in our busy communities and busy lives,” she said. “We want people to feel they can come along here and always be assured of a friendly welcome from our residents and from our team.”

The Friendship Café is not just for older people but will welcome anyone from the community. Whether you’re young or old, they say you’ll find great cake, a refreshing drink, and plenty of friendly faces eager to get to know you.

The café will take place on the last Friday of the month, from 2.30pm to 4pm. It started on July 26 with a fun ‘speed dating’ format.

It continues on August 30, with each session featuring a different theme, likely to be chosen by the attendees or tied to a national awareness day.

“Come along and support this new club – we will make sure it’s fun and you could make some great new friends,” said Flavia. “We look forward to seeing you there.”