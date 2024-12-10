A man in his 60s has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving after a body was found on the A47 last week.

The suspect was arrested in Reading today, also on suspicion of failing to stop and report the collision on the main road in Lynn.

Last Monday, the body of a man in his 20s was discovered at the roadside, his cause of death believed to be from a head injury.

Police arrested a man in his 60s on suspicion of dangerous driving.

An investigation was then launched by officers into the circumstances around the man’s death.

The suspect is being transported to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The A47 was closed while police carried out their enquiries and reopened at around 5pm on December 2.